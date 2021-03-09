Nifty 90!
Reed Weinberg is turning 90 on March 12. Reed is the father of Scott, Mitch and Greg.
Help us celebrate with a card shower to: Reed Weinberg, PO Box 275, Clarksville, IA 50619.
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-352-3334 or email legals@waverlynewspapers.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1-Month
|$5.99
|for 31 days
|6-Months
|$35.00
|for 180 days
|1-Year
|$64.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get the latest local and national news.
Partly cloudy and windy. Record high temperatures expected. High 66F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph.
Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Thunder possible. Low 56F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Showers and a few thunderstorms likely...it will become windy at times as well. High 66F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind: SSE @ 22mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 48%
Wind Chill: 57°
Heat Index: 60°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 23mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 47%
Wind Chill: 59°
Heat Index: 62°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 22mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 48%
Wind Chill: 61°
Heat Index: 64°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 21mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 49%
Wind Chill: 63°
Heat Index: 65°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 20mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 50%
Wind Chill: 63°
Heat Index: 65°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 17mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 53%
Wind Chill: 63°
Heat Index: 64°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 15mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 59%
Wind Chill: 60°
Heat Index: 62°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 13mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 65%
Wind Chill: 57°
Heat Index: 60°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 12mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 70%
Wind Chill: 56°
Heat Index: 58°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: S @ 12mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 72%
Wind Chill: 55°
Heat Index: 58°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: S @ 14mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 72%
Wind Chill: 56°
Heat Index: 59°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: S @ 14mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 72%
Wind Chill: 56°
Heat Index: 59°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi