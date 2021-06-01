Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Vernon Wikner of New Hampton, Iowa, will be celebrating his 95th birthday with a card shower. Cards can be sent to Kensington Place, No. 129, 504 Short Ave., New Hampton, IA 50659.

