Shirley Lund Winkey will celebrate her 90th birthday on Monday, Sept. 21. A card shower will be held in her honor.
She was born Sept. 21, 1930, in Cedar Falls. She married Dale C. Winkey on June 28, 1952, at Nazareth Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls. Dale is deceased.
Shirley had three siblings, all deceased: Donald (Darlene) Lund, Janice (Edice) Smith and Rich Lund.
She is the mother of three children: Chuck (Linda Hamilton) Winkey (deceased), Becky (Bruce Jensen-deceased) Winkey and Ellen (David) Doese. She has six grandchildren: Jon (Katherin) Doese, Brenten Doese and Sarah (Dalton) Henry, Katie (Dave) Schwartz, and Stacy and Dannie Hamilton; five great grandchildren: Raelee Doese, Cecilia Doese, Quinton, and Armi and Sawyer Schwartz.
Shirley is retired from the Waverly Sales Company.
Cards may be sent to Shirley Winkey, 33646 200th Street, Shell Rock, Iowa 50670.