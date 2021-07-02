The annual Black Hawk Area Swim Team Summer Sizzler will be held July 8-11 at The Falls Aquatic Center in Cedar Falls.
The lap pool area will close to the public at 4 p.m. July 8 and will remain closed until 1 p.m. July 11 for this event. The zero-depth area and lazy river will remain open to the public during this time.
Spectators are welcome to attend (pool admissions fees do apply). Attendance at The Falls will be capped at 1,200 individuals during this event. If that cap is reached, four people will be allowed in for every four that leave.
Thank you for your cooperation as we look forward to this community event.
For information on The Falls, please visit https://www.cedarfalls.com/396/Aquatics.