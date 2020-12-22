During a special training luncheon recognition ceremony, Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson announced the 2020 Deputy of the Year was Detective Steve Haas.
This is also the third year of awarding a Civilian Employee of the Year award and this year’s recognition was presented to Detention Officer Jesse Meyer.
Detective Haas was recognized as being someone who quietly goes about doing an exemplary job, gaining certifications and training experience to ensure that cases get closed and the work gets completed.
“I have been so completely impressed by Steve’s dedication to this agency, his fellow employees, and the work that he performs for our organization,” says Sheriff Tony Thompson. “He is a total professional in nearly every sense of the word and is certainly deserving of this recognition.”
This year’s Employee of the Year is Detention Officer Jesse Meyer. Jesse is a driven and self-motivated individual who is constantly looking for ways to improve the organization from the inside out. He is cool and calm under the most severe situation and one such situation presented itself recently when an inmate in the intake area suffered a large seizure which resulted in his heart stopping.
“As the chaotic scene started to build, DO Meyer began to direct staff actions and initiated CPR,” Thompson said. “His quick thinking and deliberate approach saved this inmate’s life. It is for actions and professionalism like this that Jesse is being recognized this year as my 2020 Employee of the Year.”