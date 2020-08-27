The Board of Directors of the Black Hawk County Gaming Association (BHCGA) is pleased to announce the organizations will return to accepting funding requests beginning Sept. 1.
The temporary shutdown of the Isle Casino impacted the amount of revenue available for grant awards. After careful consideration, the Board determined the association will focus grant awards for projects located in Black Hawk County only during FY21. (July 1, 2020 – June 30, 2021)
BHCGA will not seek applications from counties other than Black Hawk this fiscal year. An Outside County funding calendar for Butler, Bremer, Buchanan, Chickasaw, Grundy and Tama will be discussed and considered next spring for FY22 applications (July 1, 2021 – June 30, 2022).
The FALL GRANT funding cycle will open September 1 to accept Letters of Intent from eligible non-profit organizations and municipalities located within Black Hawk County. If the project meets eligibility guidelines, an invitation to submit a full grant application will be requested. Funding award decisions for FALL GRANTS will be made in January of 2021.
“We look forward to re-opening the grant process for Black Hawk County projects and to be able to support worthy applications and organizations. Our mission is to Help the Cedar Valley Prosper, and the board is excited to be able to provide critical funding once again to area projects” said Betsy Ratchford, president of the Board of Directors of BHCGA.
BHCGA consider grant applications to fund projects that make the Cedar Valley a stronger, better place to live. The association has a strategic funding focus in the following categories:
- Parks and Recreation and Sports Related
- Human Services or Education.
- Public Safety
- Libraries, Museums, and the Arts
Municipalities located in Black Hawk County and eligible on-profit organizations which focus of these areas are encouraged to contact the office if they are interested in submitting a Letter of Intent.
Funding guidelines and the online grants management portal is available on the association’s website at www.bhcga.org. Prior to submitting a Letter of Intent, please contact the office at 319-433-1153.
BHCGA holds the state gaming license for the Isle Casino and Hotel at Waterloo and receives 5.75% of the casino’s adjusted gross receipts and disburses grants for property tax relief, capital projects and charitable donations.