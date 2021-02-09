Karen Black, Wartburg College’s Rudi Inselmann Endowed Professor of Organ, will be featured at the college’s first Bach’s Lunch organ series recital of 2021 on Friday, Feb. 12.
The concert begins at noon and will be live streamed on Knight Vision at https://livestream.com/wartburgknightvision/bachslunch. Though this concert won’t include the usual lunch and conversation with the artist, Black will offer some information about each piece before playing it.
Black teaches organ and church music, music theory and aural skills; serves as organist for weekday chapel and Sunday worship services; and conducts the Kantorei choral ensemble. She earned a Bachelor of Music degree in church music from St. Olaf College and a Master of Music in organ and church music and a Doctor of Music in organ performance and literature from Indiana University.
She is an active recitalist and clinician and has performed throughout the United States. Black serves as the North Central Regional Councillor of the AGO and has published choral and organ works with Augsburg Fortress.
The program will feature an arrangement of chorale tunes penned by Black, including “When Peace Like a River,” “Drawn to the Light” and “Take Me As I Am.”