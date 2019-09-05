Karen Black, Wartburg College’s Rudi Inselmann Endowed Professor of Organ, will be featured at the college’s first Bach’s Lunch organ series recital of the 2019-20 season Friday, Sept. 13.
The concert will begin at 12:30 p.m. in Wartburg Chapel. It will be preceded by a noon lunch and conversation with Black in the Chapel Commons.
Black teaches organ and church music, music theory and aural skills; serves as organist for weekday chapel and Sunday worship services; and conducts the Kantorei choral ensemble. She earned a Bachelor of Music degree in church music from St. Olaf College and a Master of Music in organ and church music and a Doctor of Music in organ performance and literature from Indiana University.
She is an active recitalist and clinician and has performed throughout the United States. Black serves as the North Central Regional Councillor of the AGO and has published choral and organ works with Augsburg Fortress.
Her program will feature “Fantasia” by Johann Christian Kittel and “Three Schübler Chorales” by Johann Sebastian Bach, among others.
Bach’s Lunch attendees are invited to bring a lunch or order one from Wartburg’s Den-Rittersaal by the Wednesday prior to the performance by contacting Judy Butler, music department office coordinator, at judy.butler@wartburg.edu or 319-352-8300.
The series will continue Oct. 11, Nov. 15, Feb. 14, March 13 and April 3.