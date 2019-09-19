We have entered a new season of national politics. Iowa, in particular is abuzz with candidates, representatives, polls, and positioning.
These days as a people, we seem to be more divided than ever. So much that the idea of the United States of America doesn’t have the same feel to it. The term “United” doesn’t seem to mean anything anymore as conservative and liberal extremes point fingers at one another, blaming each other for the problems that we all have to deal with.
None are exempt. In our mailboxes, and whether we watch cable or listen over the air, the ads bombard us from every angle. Websites are splattered with ads and videos. We see them when we’re scrolling through our favorite social media platforms.
And national elections are still over a year away!
It feels like already each side is blaming the other for the impending end of the world. The urgency is that intense, and we all get sucked into it one way or the other.
Jesus desires us to have another perspective. Those who are believers are supposed to have an eternal mindset. At Grace Baptist Church, we just taught through a collection of Jesus’ teachings that are part of what’s called “The Sermon on the Mount.” These beatitudes begin and end with similar statements: (Matthew 5:3, 10 ESV) “Blessed are the poor in spirit, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.” “Blessed are those who are persecuted for righteousness’ sake, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.”
Recognizing the brokenness of spirit and the spiritual bankruptcy that we all have is the opening thought, and the closing thought is that persecution for righteousness sake is normal for those who live that life out in the public square. In both cases, the hope that Jesus is pointing his listeners and ourselves to, is that for those who fit these descriptors, hope is found in a correct view of eternity.
Every other blessing that is mentioned in the Beatitudes (Matthew 5:1-12) has a future oriented promise with it. The future promises aren’t based in this temporal world, but in the eternity to come.
The beatitudes serve as an eightfold reminder that for those who believe in Christ for salvation are going to live on this earth like their future hope is already secured for them in heaven. That’s the guarantee of Christ for those who believe. Eternity with him, peace and security that will never be threatened.
Those who believe, live like the greatest reward which is to come, is already ours. That’s how sure it is. This is why we can be obedient to the commands to give sacrificially to those in need, risk great things for the sake of the proclamation of the Gospel, and stand eternally aﬃrmed when those around us attack our personal and corporate identities.
The old adage, “You can’t take it with you,” is right. In fact, nothing on earth will compare to the supreme joy we will have in heaven. That’s where our hope is.
While we are here, waiting, we have one job: Faithful obedience to God and his Word. No matter what the political ad says about one side being the best solution or the other side being the source of the problem, we know our true hope is “united” in Christ alone. It is because he took the penalty for our sin that we can know forgiveness, be made right before God.
No matter our political point of view, we all have to trudge through similar problems, and inherit the joy of eternal life. The good news of the Gospel tells us that our hope is coming and cannot be thwarted by any political force no matter what . Our hope isn’t in the winning or losing of political positioning, but by God’s grace the reality that we can have hope in Christ and through Him, life everlasting.