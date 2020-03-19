LifeServe Blood Center, along with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and other national partners, is urging blood donors to turn out in force to give blood. Across the blood industry, nearly 4,000 blood drives, including in the Bremer County area, have been cancelled, resulting in some 130,000 fewer blood donations due to concerns regarding COVID-19. Around 500 of those lost donations come from LifeServe Blood Center’s drive cancellations from Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota.
“It is safe to donate blood,” said Admiral Brett P. Giroir, M.D., Assistant Secretary for Health. “Part of preparedness includes a robust blood supply. Healthy individuals should schedule an appointment to donate today to ensure that blood is available for those patients who need it.”
There is no substitute for blood and certain hospital patients – those battling cancer, trauma victims, premature babies, mothers during or after delivery – cannot reschedule their need for a lifesaving transfusion.
“Our ability to have a safe and available blood supply is directly related to generous community members continuing to visit our blood drives and donor centers,” said Stacy Sime, LifeServe Blood Center President and CEO. “We believe our blood drives and donor centers are safe places to visit thanks to our regular disinfecting and cleaning, as well as our implementation of social distancing recommendations and additional blood donor screening questions.”
LifeServe, which administers several community blood drives in the area, has six donor centers across Iowa. The nearest one is in Mason City, which will have extended hours of 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Tuesdays through the end of March.
LifeServe is urging healthy, eligible blood donors to book an appointment to ensure appropriate donor flow and social distancing standards can be maintained. Appointments can be made by calling call 800-287-4903 or visiting lifeservebloodcenter.org.
LifeServe Blood Center is a non-profit, community based blood center that has served the needs of local hospitals and patients in our regions since 1963. As one of the 15 largest blood centers in the country, LifeServe Blood Center is the SOLE provider of blood and blood products to more than 120 hospitals located across Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota.
LifeServe is committed to saving lives by providing premier service to volunteer blood donors and access to a safe, quality blood supply for hospitals and patients. Your donation with LifeServe will help save your neighbor, a friend, family member or a stranger on the street. You make a difference in your community. For more information about blood donation or to schedule an appointment to donate blood, call 800-287-4903 or visit www.lifeservebloodcenter.org.