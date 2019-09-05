LifeServe Blood Center is urging blood donors to roll up a sleeve to save local hospital patients this September.
LifeServe Blood Center is the sole provider of blood to more than 120 hospitals across Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota. In order to make sure LifeServe’s hospital partners’ needs are met, blood donors, whether first time or gallon level, are needed each and every day.
Blood cannot be created in a lab and there’s no substitute available, so if a hospital patient in our area needs a transfusion, that blood comes directly from LifeServe Blood Center blood donors.
Roll up a sleeve this month at a blood drive in your community. You never know who you’ll be saving: it could be a community member, neighbor, or even a loved one!
Waverly Community Blood Drive, from 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25 at Waverly Civic Center, 200 First St. NE.
Sign up to save a life today online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or by calling 800.287.4903.
LifeServe Blood Center is a non-profit, community based blood center that has served the needs of local hospitals and patients in our region since 1963. As one of the 15 largest blood centers in the country, LifeServe Blood Center is the sole provider of blood and blood products to more than 120 hospitals located across Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota.
For more information about blood donation or to schedule an appointment to donate blood, call 800-287-4903 or visit www.lifeservebloodcenter.org.