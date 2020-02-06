LifeServe Blood Center is urging healthy community members to give blood to help boost the blood supply as flu season rages on.
Many regular blood donors have cancelled their donation appointments this winter due to illness. Since blood cannot be recreated in a lab and there is no substitute when a hospital patient requires a transfusion, it’s important that healthy donors step up to boost the blood supply.
LifeServe will be in your area soon. Schedule an appointment to donate at an upcoming blood drive and help save local lives.
• Waverly Community Blood Drive, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19 at Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. NW.
• Tripoli Community Blood Drive, from 2:30-5:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21 at Faith United Church of Christ, 408 South Main St..
Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800-287-4903.
LifeServe Blood Center is a non-profit, community based blood center that has served the needs of local hospitals and patients in our regions since 1963. As one of the 15 largest blood centers in the country, LifeServe Blood Center is the sole provider of blood and blood products to more than 120 hospitals located across Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota.
LifeServe is committed to saving lives by providing premier service to volunteer blood donors and access to a safe, quality blood supply for hospitals and patients. Your donation with LifeServe will help save your neighbor, a friend or family member or a stranger on the street. You make a difference in your community.