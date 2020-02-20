Local blood donors are urged to schedule an appointment to save lives with LifeServe Blood Center to help make up for donation appointments cancelled due to the ongoing flu season.
To ensure the safety of the blood supply, LifeServe and the FDA require that blood donors be feeling well and healthy on the day of their donation. Blood donors must be at least 16 years of age and weigh at least 120 pounds.
Help boost the blood supply! Please schedule an appointment to donate at an upcoming blood drive in your area!
• Sumner Community Blood Drive, from 12:30-5:30 p.m. Monday, March 2 at Sumner Legion Hall, 113 E. First St.
• Denver/Readlyn Communities Blood Drive, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, March 6 at Denver Community Center, 100 Washington St.
Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800-287-4903.
LifeServe Blood Center is a non-profit, community based blood center that has served the needs of local hospitals and patients in our regions since 1963. As one of the 15 largest blood centers in the country, LifeServe Blood Center is the sole provider of blood and blood products to more than 120 hospitals located across Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota.
LifeServe is committed to saving lives by providing premier service to volunteer blood donors and access to a safe, quality blood supply for hospitals and patients. Your donation with LifeServe will help save your neighbor, a friend or family member or a stranger on the street. You make a difference in your community.