LifeServe Blood Center is asking community members who have never donated blood to step up and do their part to boost the local blood supply.
Blood cannot be manufactured in a lab, and there is no substitute for it. In order to ensure blood will be available for local hospital patients in their critical time of need, we’re relying on new donors to roll up their sleeves.
The standard blood donation process only takes an hour start to finish, with the actual blood collection procedure only lasting about ten minutes! One donation can save the lives of up to three local hospital patients.
Be the lifesaving link. Schedule an appointment at an upcoming blood drive in your community.
• Denver/Readlyn Communities Blood Drive, from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1 at Denver Community Center, 100 Washington St.
• Sumner Community Blood Drive, from 12:30-5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4 at Sumner Legion Hall, 113 East First St.
Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800-287-4903.
LifeServe Blood Center is a non-profit, community based blood center that has served the needs of local hospitals and patients in our regions since 1963. As one of the 15 largest blood centers in the country, LifeServe Blood Center is the sole provider of blood and blood products to more than 120 hospitals located across Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota.
LifeServe is committed to saving lives by providing premier service to volunteer blood donors and access to a safe, quality blood supply for hospitals and patients. Your donation with LifeServe will help save your neighbor, a friend or family member or a stranger on the street. You make a difference in your community.