The Bluedorn Science Imaginarium, 322 Washington St., will be hosting a book signing and reading of “Moon Sunday” with author Deanne Bryce on Wednesday, Aug. 14 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Deanne Bryce, author of “Moon Sunday,” a new STEM children’s book will be holding readings of her book at 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. in the Imaginarium’s lower level classroom. Following each reading, Deanne will be available for meet and greet book signings. Copies of her book will be available for purchase in the Museum Store.
This event is included with Museum Admission. Wednesday, Aug. 14 is a Dollar Day which means admission is only $1 per person. Members and children 3 and under are free.
For more information call 319-234-6357 or visit www.GMDistrict.org.