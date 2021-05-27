The Bluedorn Science Imaginarium is reopening. It will have new temporary hours: Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 1-4 p.m.
It will be closing for 30 minutes every afternoon for cleaning procedures. There will be a 25-person building maximum and masks are required to enter. Science Demonstrations will be held daily at 11 a.m., 1:30 and 3 p.m.
Through the Museums for All program, those on SNAP or WIC benefits can receive $2 admission to the Grout Museum District simply by presenting their EBT card and photo ID.
The Grout Museum District also is part of the Blue Star Program, which provides free admission to the nation’s active-duty military personnel, including the National Guard and Reserve, and their families, to museums across the country from May 15-Sept. 6.