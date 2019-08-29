Bluegrass, old time country and gospel music will be featured on Sunday evening, Sept. 15 at the Reading Park Bandstand in Clarksville with the Beaver Creek Band.
Grab your lawn chairs and come enjoy an evening of music and supper starting at 5:30 p.m. Food will be available served by the CHS after-prom parents.
Admission is a free-will donation. The park is located adjacent to the public library, near downtown Clarksville. The street between the public library and the park will be closed to accommodate additional seating.
In the event of rain, the concert will be cancelled.