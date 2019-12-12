The Bremer County Board of Supervisors is taking applications for various county board and commission appointments for the following year. Bremer County appreciates diversity in these appointments and welcomes all applicants at least 18 years of age. Terms and dates of appointments vary. These are unpaid positions. A brief description of each board/commission follows:
Board of Adjustment: Five member board to review county zoning ordinance and hear requests for variances or special exceptions to the ordinance.
Planning & Zoning Commission: Five member commission to review and enforce county zoning ordinance and make recommendations on any proposed changes to same.
Compensation Board for the Condemnation of Private Property: 28 member commission representing realtors, farmers, bankers, auctioneers and city property owners to be available to the chief judge of the judicial district to assess damages to property taken by eminent domain.
Board of Health: Five member board to provide guidance and oversee operations of county Public Health department.
Veteran Affairs Commission: Five member commission to provide guidance and oversee operations of Veteran Affairs department.
Conservation Board: Five member board to provide guidance and oversee operations of county Conservation department.
INRCOG Housing Council: Twenty-one voting member board consisting of 3 appointees from each of the 6 counties in the region and 3 appointed by the INRCOG Board. This council assesses housing needs and develops strategic plans for housing.
Watershed Management Commissions: One representative of each participating political subdivision. Assess and reduce flood risk, assess and improve water quality, monitor federal flood risk planning and activities, educate residents regarding flood risks and water quality, allocate moneys for water quality and flood mitigation.
Civil Service Commission: Three member commission to oversee examinations, promotions, and discipline issues relating to Deputy Sheriffs.
This list is not all inclusive. The Board of Supervisors is always looking for people interested in serving their community. Applications are required and can be obtained at the office of the Bremer County Auditor, 415 E. Bremer Ave., Waverly, IA, swolf@co.bremer.ia.us; http://www.co.bremer.ia.us/government/auditor/index.php
Additional information may be obtained by calling 319-352-0340 or 319-352-0130.