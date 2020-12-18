The Waverly Shell Rock School Board has its work cut out for it between now and Jan. 11.
That’s because the board members voted unanimously, during a special meeting Dec. 17, to move forward with a plan to build two new schools in Waverly, renovate Shell Rock Elementary and update the HVAC systems and the learning environment in the high school.
But this is not all.
Before the calendar turns to Jan. 11, the deadline for filing the paperwork for a March 2 referendum on the financing of that decision, the board will also attempt to find two pieces of land in Waverly that can accommodate the ambitious project of building two new schools.
Finding locations for two schools on two sides of town, in the approximate range of 14-17 acres, may be outside the scope of any well intentioned effort, but moving to a referendum without designated sites is not uncommon, W-SR Superintendent Ed Klamfoth told the board when questioned about the logistics by Board President Kelly Flege.
The board is expected to meet Dec. 21 in a closed session to discuss potential locations, but one that was mentioned during the Thursday night meeting was the former Champions Ridge site on Highway 3 next to the CUNA campus.
During the 90-minute meeting Thursday, the board heard from the facilities task force, a group of volunteers who had met several times to discuss and recommend a long-term solution for the overcrowded elementaries in town and for the aging buildings.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more info becomes available.