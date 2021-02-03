During a Jan. 20 conference board meeting of the Bremer County Assessor’s Office, the county’s mayors, the Board of Supervisors and representatives of Bremer County school boards approved a proposed budget that includes a 4.5% increase on the assessor’s salary.
There will be a public hearing on the assessor’s budget for Fiscal Year 2022, which begins July 1, at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 18 in the Waverly Civic Center.
The assessor’s conference board sets the department’s budget separate from the Board of Supervisors, Assessor Jean Keller told Waverly Newspapers in a follow-up phone call Tuesday afternoon. If there are no objections to the proposed $531,839 budget at the hearing, it will be effective July 1.
In it, Keller’s salary was set at $82,524. She had asked for a 13% increase. Meanwhile, the county’s compensation board, which sets the salaries for the elected officials, recommended raises of 3% for the attorney treasurer, recorder and auditor, 2% for the supervisors and 4% for the sheriff.
During the meeting, Keller explained the need for the “large salary increases” for her and her deputy.
Keller told the conference board she researched what was being paid to other assessors in counties of similar size to Bremer County. She noted the Wright County assessor had been paid $73,609, but as of July 1, that is being bumped to $90,000.
Meanwhile, the Franklin County assessor, who retired in December, was making $66,045. That county’s conference board appointed a new assessor at $95,000, and that person is looking to hire a deputy assessor with experience starting at $80,000.
“Those are just recent,” Keller told the conference board members. “We’re making it more difficult to be appointed as an assessor. You can be appointed by the conference board, but then, the conference board sends that recommendation to the state Department of Revenue.”
After that step, the Department of Revenue reviews the pick and if the director of the department approves of the appointment, the conference board officially names that person the assessor.
Keller added the state also is adding requirements for someone to become an assessor, to even take the test needed for the job.
“You have to actually have some appraisal related experience,” she said. “Essentially, you have to be in the office in order to get any type of education now to be able to sit for (the test).
“So, unless you have someone in the office that can do it, it’s kind of a strain on a lot of counties on who they can hire.”
Keller and Supervisor Dewey Hildebrandt went into a back-and-forth discussion about the educational requirements to become an assessor. Keller told him that though a candidate can simply have a high school diploma for the job, he or she then needs to attain an Iowa Certified Assessor designation, with requires candidates to take 12 courses within a five-year period and then score a 70% on an exam.
“It goes on to talk about appraisal related experience that shall include any such experience as may have been obtained through full-time paid employment, consisting of the actual appraisal and valuation of property,” Keller added. “The experience shall have included the physical inspection of property as part of the appraisal process and the setting of values for parcels of property.”
Hildebrandt asked Keller if the conference board were to name her current deputy, Aaron Betts, as the new assessor when she retires, if the new rules wouldn’t guarantee his appointment as her replacement. She confirmed that as the case.
Hildebrandt didn’t “have the stomach” to approve Keller’s recommendation, but he thought this would be the year for some compromise.
“In the eight years that I’ve sat on this board, I don’t think you’ve ever asked for what the county has,” Hildebrandt said. “Granted, you’ve always asked for more (than the elected officials).”
He added he found a list of what the 99 county assessors make, with the statewide average at around $78,000 with an average experience level of around 11 years. Keller corrected him that the average salary was $78,854 during FY 2020 and has increased to $81,475 in the current fiscal year.
Keller said she tried to help the conference board with how her salary compares with other assessors.
“The information I gave, I thought, was enough to substantiate a little bit more,” she said. “All of the entities can still make their determination on what they feel is fair.”