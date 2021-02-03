Weather Alert

...Significant Travel Impacts Thursday into Thursday Night... .A powerful cold front moves through the area Thursday morning and afternoon bringing strong northwest winds, falling temperatures and wintry precipitation. Significant impacts to travel conditions are likely. Scattered precipitation will initially start as rain or drizzle tonight into Thursday morning before the front quickly crosses the area from west to east. Any wet or slushy roads may flash freeze and quickly become icy as temperatures fall. Strong northwest winds gusting above 45 mph will create widespread blowing snow and potential blizzard conditions at times, especially in rural areas of north central into central Iowa. Snowfall totals are not expected to be heavy, but even light amounts may be enough to worsen impacts. Wind chills fall below zero by Thursday evening into Thursday night, which could serve as another hazard should motorists become stranded. ...BLIZZARD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO 6 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. Visibilities one- quarter mile or less. * WHERE...North central into portions of central Iowa. * WHEN...From 6 AM Thursday to 6 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&