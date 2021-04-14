Handling typically springtime issues, members of the W-SR School Board met April 12 to approve the 2021-22 budget, discuss student trips, let summer work bid contracts, and hear news of concerts, prom, and graduation. Only the mask-wearing board and audience members belie changes that the pandemic brought to education this year.
With no further discussion, the 2021-2022 $46 million budget presented to the public in March was approved. Also approved was a two-year contract with certified staff, showing $685 added to base pay with a 3% increase each year.
A voluntary catastrophic sick leave bank was established to benefit those who have exhausted personal sick leave.
Band Director Jim Vowels and Orchestra Director Matt McLellan were greenlighted to plan a Spring Break 2022 Florida trip involving both band and orchestra students, a new twist brought by the pandemic. Students will likely perform at Universal and Disneyland.
“The orchestra kids are excited. They have friends in band. They have missed two years of opportunities,” said McLellan.
“Going together is a win-win. If this works, we’ll keep on doing it,” added Vowels.
A June 28 to July 2, 2021 out-of-state student trip was approved for W-SR’s Family Career Community Leaders of America, which focus on projects to build strong families and communities. Led by Family and Community Science Instructor LuAnne Bibler, nine qualifying FCCLA students will attend the National Leadership Conference in Nashville TN.
Senior Landri Burgart, daughter of Jill and Jeramy Burgart, has been asked to present at the conference and briefly explained her project, “Say Yes to FCS.”
Summer projects will include resurfacing and marking the High School parking lot and maintenance at both the HS and Middle School. A contract not to exceed $30,000 was approved with Seedorf Inc. for spot tuckpointing at the Middle School and sealing windows at the MS and High School. The HS Parking Lot Bid will be part of the May 10 meeting.
Prom (April 17) and High School graduation events will proceed as scheduled with masks required for all. Graduation is on May 14 at Greenview Alternative School and 4 p.m. May 30 for W-SR.
A Zoom link appears at the top of each month’s School Board meeting agenda. The Board meets at the Administration Building on the second Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. May 10 is the next scheduled meeting.