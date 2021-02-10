Approval of the 2021-22 contract for activities director Greg Bodensteiner was of particular discussion at the Feb. 8 meeting of the Waverly-Shell Rock Community School District School Board. Bodensteiner, currently a teacher at Greenview Alternative High School and girls basketball coach, will replace Dave Litterer, who is retiring at the end of the school year.
Looking for clarification of the role of an activities director vs. an athletic director, Board president Kelly Flege expressed concern that the post not appear as of a conflict of interest. Bodensteiner will continue coaching basketball.
“Greg will be responsible to balance all those things like Dave Litterer did,” said W-SR High School Principal David Fox, who explained an activities director works with athletics and co-curricular activities such as debate, band, mock trial, cheerleading, weight training and jazz band to manage and schedule facilities use for student and public use.
“It may be perceived as a conflict, but this is not new,” vice president Dennis Epley said concluding that discussion.
The Board approved an extension of an existing two-year contract with Goulden Rule Driver’s Education and approved the 2021-22 school calendar, which includes 1,100 hours and a one-week Spring Break and is similar to the 2020-2021 calendar.
Questions about why the school semester ends after Winter Break were explained by the need for semesters of an equal number of days. To finish before break, classes would need to begin a week earlier in August, which is not allowed by State law, a policy influenced by State Fair scheduling.
Also approved after the second reading were reviews of two policy series. One policy series governs the School Board. Pulled out for discussion was a new item regarding the inclusion of a non-voting Student School Board Representative, a practice in place in the Oelwein School District. Business Manager Joan Loew explained her positive experience with the program. The other policy series approved deals with a wide range of policies including anti-harassment, staff use of technology, and hazardous chemicals.
Face masks will continue to be required at W-SR, and emergency Covid-specific paid sick leave was extended through March 31, matching the federal law. The second round of stimulus dollars covers these costs. Vaccinations for staff is moving at a slow rate, according to Superintendent Klamfoth, with only 70-75 vaccines allocated for staff, although Butler County will supply around 30 more doses. Priority will be based on health risks and age, according to Klamfoth.
The final fifteen minutes of the 75-minute meeting included Board Reports focused on initiatives currently in the iowa legislature. School vouchers, termed “scholarships” or “school choice” were cited as having a particularly negative impact on education. Under the proposal, public dollars could move from 34 Iowa schools deemed “In need of comprehensive improvement” into private schools.
“This would have huge implications. It would be a huge cost to public schools. At $7,000 (per student) they would blow past the $3 million budget. And what if the school goes off that list? Do the students have to return to the public school? All kinds of things are opened up,” concluded Superintendent Klamfoth.
Asked about the State budget for education, with Allowable Growth suggested at 2.5% or 2.2% , Klamfoth remarked, “Both of those numbers are pitiful. They have a billion (dollars) in the Rainy Day fund. They have the means to fund education but they’re choosing not to.”
Before moving to closed session to discuss possible real estate transactions, Klamfoth reminded the public of the three informational meetings via Zoom in advance of the March 2 referendum. The first meeting was scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday. The rest are set for noon Thursday and 7 p.m. Feb. 25.
Sessions will be recorded and attended by members of the task force and architects. One-click links can be found on the School District webpage.
Satellite voting will also be held at the High School from 4:30-8 p.m. on Feb. 16 during the home basketball game, with voting booths set up in the Commons area near the entry of the building.
The referendum asks for monies to build two new elementary schools and make significant improvements in other buildings which include upgraded ventilation systems. The Board briefly discussed the last referendum, during in the 1980’s. Epley mentioned the flavor of that time and the neighborhood meetings which are not possible this time.