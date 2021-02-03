WAVERLY – A search expected to be finalized in March took less than a month to wrap up, and Waverly-Shell Rock Community School District didn’t need to look very far.
W-SR girls basketball head coach Greg Bodensteiner has been tapped as W-SR CSD’s next AD, pending a school board approval Feb. 8, a source confirmed to Waverly Newspapers late Tuesday afternoon. Bodensteiner confirmed the move late Tuesday night. Bodensteiner succeeds Dave Litterer, who announced his retirement after 23 years as W-SR’s AD prior to the start of the 2020-21 school year.
“It’s an honor and a privilege, and something I’m really excited to do,” Bodensteiner said. “I’m really passionate about athletics at Waverly-Shell Rock, and just really excited about the opportunity to help more coaches and kids than I can when I’m just the basketball coach.”
Bodensteiner was one of five applicants to formally interview for the job. Interviews were conducted Monday, and Bodensteiner was offered the job Tuesday afternoon.
“He’s been here long enough that he understands our athletic program, but also has some ideas and ways to improve it, to engage coaches and build on the strength that we already have in place,” W-SR CSD Superintendent Ed Klamfoth told Waverly Newspapers early Wednesday morning. “We’re excited.”
When the job was posted Jan. 8, Klamfoth and the school board “ideally” wanted to have a hire in place prior to spring break in March. The hiring process took less than a month from start to finish. Klamfoth said the board received 32 applications and dwindled the pool down to five candidates, including Bodensteiner, who was the only in-house applicant.
“When you hire internally like this, it’s beneficial to Greg,” Klamfoth said. “He can begin to dig into some of the things yet this spring, but also it creates another vacancy in our system with him moving into that position. So now we can start right away with working on how we might fill that void.”
Bodensteiner currently teaches at Greenview High School, W-SR CSD’s alternative school.
A central sticking point that helped sway him to apply was Bodensteiner’s ability to continue coaching while being the AD, which, he said, he asked if he could do.
“I’m not sure I would’ve applied if that was not a possibility because I’m not ready to give up coaching,” said Bodensteiner, who is in the midst of his 14th season leading the W-SR girls basketball program.
Bodensteiner is slated to begin his new role July 1, though he plans to be part of the transition process this spring and possibly over the summer.
“I’ve got four months here that I can start to learn as much as I can in that amount of time to make that transition a little bit smoother and be more prepared myself when that time comes,” he said.
A goal from the beginning of his career in education, when he heard Litterer was retiring, Bodensteiner wasn’t sure he was going to apply. After having multiple conversations with his wife, Amy, he decided to submit his application.
“I just decided that I was going to make a commitment to it because if they brought somebody else in, the opportunity may never be there again at Waverly-Shell Rock,” Bodensteiner said. “And I didn’t want to regret it.”