Brenna Bodensteiner carded 13-over-par 49 and was the medalist during a dual against Decorah on Thursday at Silvercrest Golf and Country Club.
W-SR won the dual 210-242.
Bodensteiner sank two pars on the day, including Nos. 3 and 6.
Go-Hawks senior Payton Schwartz was the runner-up after turning in a 53. Schwartz made par on No. 8.
W-SR sophomore MacKenzie Weidler and junior Emma Jones tied for third with scores of 54. Weidler birdied on No. 4, while Jones shot par on Nos. 4 and 9.
W-SR junior Morgan Morill placed sixth with a round of 56, while senior Ella Killion was ninth at 63.
“Silvercrest is a very hilly course, so it was a new experience,” W-SR coach EaVon Woodin said. “It was good to see Payton score as the runner-up. As a team, we just need to be more consistent with the short game and the scores will all get into the 40s.”
W-SR tees off in the Northeast Iowa Conference tournament at 10 a.m. Thursday at New Hampton Golf and Country Club.