Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

2021 W-SR girls golf team

Members of the 2021 Waverly-Shell Rock High School girls golf team include, front row, from left to right: Payton Schwartz, Mckenzie Weidler, Averie Freeman, Megan Arjes and Brenna Bodensteiner. Back row: Kaylee Poock, Emma Jones, Morgan Morrill, Nicole Ramker, Reagan Alexander and Lanie Herrmeyer. Not pictured: Maya Schneiderman.

 Courtesy photo

Brenna Bodensteiner carded 13-over-par 49 and was the medalist during a dual against Decorah on Thursday at Silvercrest Golf and Country Club.

W-SR won the dual 210-242.

Bodensteiner sank two pars on the day, including Nos. 3 and 6.

Go-Hawks senior Payton Schwartz was the runner-up after turning in a 53. Schwartz made par on No. 8.

W-SR sophomore MacKenzie Weidler and junior Emma Jones tied for third with scores of 54. Weidler birdied on No. 4, while Jones shot par on Nos. 4 and 9.

W-SR junior Morgan Morill placed sixth with a round of 56, while senior Ella Killion was ninth at 63.

“Silvercrest is a very hilly course, so it was a new experience,” W-SR coach EaVon Woodin said. “It was good to see Payton score as the runner-up. As a team, we just need to be more consistent with the short game and the scores will all get into the 40s.”

W-SR tees off in the Northeast Iowa Conference tournament at 10 a.m. Thursday at New Hampton Golf and Country Club.

Trending Food Videos