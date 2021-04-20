WAVERLY – Brenna Bodensteiner didn’t get off to the best start during Friday’s triangular against Northeast Iowa Conference rivals Crestwood and Oelwein.
The Waverly-Shell Rock freshman was a plus-7 through the first three holes. She shot a 15-over par 49 halfway through. Yet the first-year varsity golfer rebounded on the back nine with a pair of pars and shaved three strokes off her score to earn the medal with a two-round score of 93.
“Brenna played very well despite having a few extra penalty strokes,” W-SR coach EaVon Woodin said.
W-SR placed first as a team at 396. Crestwood was the runner-up at 414, while Oelwein took third at 475.
Go-Hawks junior Emma Jones tied for third at 97. Jones finished with four pars on the day, including sinking one on the 18th green. Senior Payton Schwartz carded a 107 and birdied on No. 5. She also made three pars. Junior Morgan Morrill turned in a 101, while senior Ella Killion finished at 110.
The Go-Hawks combined for 13 pars and one birdie on the day.
“It was good to see all six girls improve and get under the 400 strokes as a team,” Woodin added. “Everyone improved from our first meet and took off several strokes.
“Any of these six girls are capable of going low and scoring for the team.”
Oelwein sophomore Emma Smoock was the runner-up at 95. Crestwood sophomore Cameron Moellers tied for third at 97.
GIRLS GOLF
W-SR TRIANGULAR
at Waverly Municipal Golf Course
Team Scores
1. Waverly-Shell Rock 396, 2. Crestwood 414, 3. Oelwein 475.
Top 10 individual scores
1. Bodensteiner, W-SR, 93; 2. Smoock, Oelwein, 95; t3. Jones, W-SR, Moellers, Crestwood, 97; 5. Morrill, W-SR, 101; 6. McShane, Oelwein, 102; 7. Frazer, Crestwood, 104; 8. Weidler, W-SR, 105; 9. Holten, Crestwood, 106; 10. Schwartz, W-SR, 107.