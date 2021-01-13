Members of the W-SR School Board voted to table for three days the Resolution Ordering an Election on the Issuance of $31 million General Obligation School Bonds at their regular meeting on Monday.
Falling short by about 80 of the 620 petition signatures needed, the board will revisit the issue at a brief special meeting Thursday night, Jan. 14.
“I’m hopeful that we’ll have the 75 or 80 needed signatures by Thursday,” said Superintendent Klamfoth in a phone conversation Tuesday. “We have until the end of the week to file, and that will allow us to take it to the public for a March vote.
“We just have not circulated the petition enough. We haven’t met much resistance. Anyone can print a copy and gather signatures.”
Klamfoth added that signatures have been dropped off at the District Business Office, and that members of the Facilities Task Force, School Board, and teachers circulated petitions for signatures. More information is available on the website under District News, Facilities Information.
At least 25% of the number of people who voted in the last School Board election are required to bring the $31 million General Obligation Bond issue before all district voters in March. The bond would be issued for land purchase, construction, and furnishing of two new elementary schools in Waverly, and improvements to W-SR High School and Shell Rock buildings.
The Board moved to closed session on Monday night to discuss the purchase or sale or real estate.
“We want the March vote to include the intended sites,” said Klamfoth.
In other business, the annual district audit was presented and summarized as “very clean” by Klamfoth.
“The auditors were very pleased with the lack of missing background information on credit card usage,” added board member Dennis Epley. A copy of the 74-page audit done by Hogan-Hansen CPAs can be viewed on the January agenda.
The board heard the first of two policy readings reviews and approved the $110,859 purchase of a new propane-fueled school bus from International Bus Inc., the lowest bid of three received.
In other financial news, the Board approved a request State Supplement Request of $373,385 for At Risk-Dropout Prevention. Klamfoth commented that close to a half million dollars is spent by the District annually on this program where 289 students are identified as returning and potential dropouts.
Students have completed their first week of classes following winter break and more students have opted for in-person learning. There are no changes to the mask mandate at W-SR, although the State has slightly altered the attendance at activities where a household plus two members can attend events. Seven faculty members have opted for the retirement option incentive offered by the District.
Discussion also included possible scheduling dates for the over 250 staff members interested in receiving the Moderna COVID vaccine.