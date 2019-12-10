The year 2020 marks the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment, which granted women’s constitutional right to vote. The passage marked the largest political mobilization of women and expansion of democracy in the history of America that drew on the time, talent and energy of three generations of women.
Iowa’s 19th Amendment Centennial Commemoration Committee believes 2020 offers an unparalleled opportunity to read an adult-oriented 19th Amendment-related book and learn about this historic milestone of democracy.
Four books, which focus on African American and Native American women’s fight for the right to vote include: 1) Martha S. Jones, “All Bound Up Together: The Women Question in African American Public Culture,” 2) Cynthia Neverdon-Morton, Evelyn Brooks-Higginbotham and Martha Prescod Norman (editors), “African American Women and the Vote, 1837-1965,” 3) Rosalyn Terborg-Penn, “African American Women in the Struggle for the Vote, 1850-1920” and 4) Sally Roesch Wagner, “Sisters in Spirit: Haudenosaunee (Iraquois) Influences on Early American Feminists.”
Other noteworthy books to read in 2020 include: 1) Michael Burgan, “The 19th Amendment: We The People-Modern America,” 2) Carrie Chapman Catt, “Woman Suffrage and Politics,” 3) Eleanor Clift, “Founding Sisters and the Nineteenth Amendment,” 4) Penny Colman, “The Vote: Women’s Fierce Fight,” 5) Winifred Conkling, “Votes for Women: American Suffragists and the Battle for the Ballot,” 6) Robert Cooney, “Winning the Vote: The Triumph of the American Women Suffrage Movement,” 7) Eleanor Flexner, “Century of Struggle: The Women’s Rights Movement in the United States,” 8) Aileen Kraditor, “The Ideas of the Woman Suffrage Movement, 1890-1920,” 9) Brooke Kroeger, “The Suffragents: How Women Used Men to Get the Vote,” 10) Judy Monroe, “The Nineteenth Amendment: Women’s Right to Vote,” 11) Rebecca Boggs Roberts, “Suffragists in Washington, DC: The 1913 Parade and the Fight for the Vote,” 12) Elizabeth Cady Stanton, “Susan B. Anthony, Matilda Joslyn Gage and Ida Husted Harper, History of Woman Suffrage, Six volumes: 1881-1922,” 13) Sally Roesch Wagner, “The Women’s Suffrage Movement,” 14) Mary Walton, “A Woman’s Crusade: Alice Paul and the Battle for the Ballot” and 15) Elaine Weiss, “The Women’s Hour: The Great Fight to Win the Vote.”
Twenty-three children’s books for ages ranging from 4 to teenager are also noted in the Resources section of the website https://19th-Amendment-Centennial.org. Representatives from 28 Iowa-based not-for-profit agencies and institutions serve on Iowa’s 19th Amendment Centennial Commemoration Committee, which has planned nearly 30 activities to occur statewide in 2020.