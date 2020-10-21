Some dads meet their firstborns at the hospital, in a private place, in between trepidation and tears.
Not Brett Bright, an Army staff sergeant and a Public Works employee with the City of Waverly.
Brett first met his baby, Alana, at a very public place — the Minneapolis International Airport.
The hustle and bustle of the upper Midwest’s busiest airport seemingly stole the intimacy of the experience of a first encounter between a dad and his daughter.
Admittedly, the unraveling of one of the most private moments of fatherhood in one of the most public of spaces was a first for Brett and his family.
It also fittingly underscored the predicament of many military men whose babies are born while they are in uniform and away on a mission.
It was Sept. 23, 2011, and Brett had just landed in the United States for a half-tour rest from serving in Afghanistan.
The scene is captured in a Facebook video Brett’s younger brother, Bryce, recorded at the time.
There, in the span of a few seconds, a watch-worthy transformation takes place:
Dressed in fatigues, a backpack strapped to his shoulders, Brett walks confidently toward the camera.
He picks up the pace as he sees his family, vehemently clenching his jaw on a piece of gum to keep his emotions from spilling over.
With every step he takes, in the short distance between the glass door at the arrivals gate, to where his family is standing, Brett turns from a man in uniform, who knows how to be a soldier, to a dad who’s not sure how to handle the vulnerable piece of him bundled in pink.
He cradles the baby, who appears to be woken up from a sweet slumber, places his left arm around her, lifts the small head up to his lips and plants a kiss on her forehead, her small fingers reaching out.
“The same hands that I was fighting with were holding a baby,” he says later, reflecting on the moment that melted his heart.
The baby stays quiet, as she is briskly returned from the newness of her dad’s hands to the familiar comfort of her mother’s arms, and then Brett reaches out to the love of life, Desiree, the baby’s mother, for a quick kiss.
His mom Tammy is next, and she is in for a long hug, a brief kiss, and a hair ruffle.
That’s what took place in the 44-second video at the airport.
What preceded it, and what followed it, fills in the texture of a family story woven in the heartland, threaded with patriotic pride and predicated on the understanding that sacrifice is lived, not talked about.
“What I tell my soldiers is that we should focus on what we can control, and the mission in front of us,” Brett says. “The rest we can’t control, so there’s no use of worrying about it.”
As it turns out, during Brett’s first deployment, there was a lot out of their control.
Spcs. Colin, Burnett, McCain and Elwell, of the 1st Battalion 5th Infantry Regiment, sacrificed their dearest in the line of duty. Brett’s comrades have a permanent place in his heart and a memorial tattoo on his left biceps.
“It was just selfless service, they believed in something greater than themselves and they willingly put themselves in positions knowing the hazards of war,” Brett says. “They cared more about the mission and about their fellow soldiers than about themselves.”
BORN TO BE A SOLDIER
Brett was a planner, and while he played football and wrestled at Nashua-Plainfield High School, he spent his senior year working with people with disabilities and saved his money to prepare himself for military life.
“You don’t make much money starting up as a private in the Army,” he says. ”I was trying to set up the foundation for the future.”
When Brett enlisted in the military, he was 17, so his parents had to sign the paperwork to make it happen.
By that time, Brett had already made up his mind to dedicate 20 years of his life to service.
It was hard for his mom to accept his decision. He had told her, she recalls, at the age of 4, while playing with a toy, that he wanted to be a soldier one day.
A lot of kids do, but Brett must have meant it.
His uncles, on his mother’s side, all served.
“That’s what they do,” he says, explaining the family history with military brevity.
Looking at the family connection, it was not a surprise for Tammy and her husband, Jason, that Brett had opted to pursue an Army career.
What came as a shock to her was the realization that she had to sign off on her son’s paperwork, as he was too young to join without parental permission.
A mother’s heart is full of worry, and Tammy was understandably flustered when she had to put pen to paper.
“That’s the hardest thing I ever did, to sign the papers for him because of his age,” she says. “You go through childbirth and you don’t want to see your child stumble. He told me two men will be at my work and all I had to do was sign papers. I told him, ‘If they want you that bad, they will be at my dining room table when I get home from work,’ and I walked through the door and two Army recruiters were sitting there with my husband and Brett. So I decided to let him follow his dream.”
Tammy’s inner fear was not the only resistance Brett had to overcome before he donned the uniform.
His high school sweetheart, Desiree Fenske, had told him she would never date or marry a military guy.
Her uncle, Bernard Francis Deutch, the second of 10 children in the family of Elaine and Maurice Deutch, from Ionia, had been killed on July 19, 1969, by small arms fire in Quang Ngai Province, in South Vietnam. He was 20.
Growing up in the shadow of her uncle’s loss, Desiree had harbored that horror of losing a loved one her entire life. She didn’t want to go through the pain her grandparents, and her aunts and uncles had endured.
But Brett’s decisive personality put her at ease, gradually.
“I knew this was my obligation,” he says. “My mind was made up.”
Meanwhile, Bryce, who was originally going to be a Marine, decided to follow in Brett’s footsteps and join the Army.
“I think he was born to do this,” Mom Tammy says of her first son serving as a role model for his baby brother. “He was born to be in the military.”
Meanwhile, to express her pride of her sons Tammy had tattooed their names on the top of her feet, Brett on her right and Bryce on her left, with the words, “My son, my soldier.”
She posted a picture of the ink work on her Facebook page to show her admiration, which happened to have more permanence than the sign decorating the family front yard in their former Nashua home. Three years ago, his dad Jason was transferred to Dubuque, so Brett’s parents left the family home behind, but took the sign with them.
“I am really proud of my boys,” Tammy says.
TRAGEDY STRIKES EXTENDED FAMILY ON HOME FRONT WHILE BRETT’S AWAY
While Brett was on his first deployment, Desiree was tested in ways she never thought she would or could pull through.
But when it was all said and done, she found out she was stronger than she had believed herself to be.
The couple had decided to wait and tie the knot when Brett returned from Afghanistan in April of 2012, as it was unclear how the tour would turn out.
But as Brett battled on enemy lines, Desiree had to find the strength to cope with what life had in store for her.
As fate would have it, both of her grandparents, Maurice and Elaine Deutch, died in a house fire on Dec. 21, 2011, after their home at 1720 240th St., in Ionia, was reduced to a smouldering rubble.
They had been married for 64 years, and Desiree was very close to her grandparents, so the tragedy and the double loss left a deep rift in her heart.
How Desiree, a brand new mother herself, was able to cope with it all, and not crumble, is a tribute to her inner stamina.
She knew she had to remain strong for her baby, and for her soldier who was in harm’s way.
A cardinal tattooed on her left arm is a daily reminder of the love for her grandparents, and of the unpredictability of life.
“My grandpa was a bird watcher, and the cardinal symbolizes a sign from heaven,” she says.
RETURN TO CIVILIAN LIFE, THEN NEW DEPLOYMENT
After Brett’s return from Afghanistan, a danger-filled tour from which not all of his soldiers survived, the couple married.
With their daughter as their flower girl, they said their vows on June 9, 2012, at the storied Little Brown Church in the Vale, their home church, where, over the years, more than 76,000 couples have been married or renewed their vows.
Since then, Brett served in Alaska, where Desiree and the baby joined him for the next three years.
Eventually, the family returned to Iowa, and worked hard to adjust back to civilian life.
Five years ago, the couple’s second daughter, Aurora, named after Aurora Borealis, a nod to Alaska’s northern lights, was born.
Once relocated in Iowa, Desiree, like her mother-in-law, Tammy, started her own daycare business.
About a year and a half ago Brett got a job with the City of Waverly.
Life seemed to have gotten back in civilian tracks for the Bright family.
But recently, it took another turn when Brett, who had joined the 203rd Inland Cargo Transportation Company in Arden Hills, Minnesota, was told they would deploy to the Middle East.
During his first overseas service mission, Brett missed the birth of his first daughter, and could not comfort his wife in person while she was grieving her grandparents’ sudden death.
This time, he will miss nine months of both of his daughters’ growth, both of their birthdays, all the family holidays and his and Desiree’s ninth wedding anniversary.
The days and weeks will go at their own pace, as time is measured differently at home and overseas.
There will not be a send-off service as the coronavirus pandemic has put a kibosh on public gatherings.
But a family-style party will take place at 4 p.m. to midnight on Oct. 24, at the country club in Nashua.
As the clock ticks on to his deployment, Brett is thankful that his job with the City of Waverly is going to be waiting for him when he returns. The city, he says, had been very accommodating.
“They were the easiest to deal with,” he said.
The job security, he adds, gives him peace of mind and allows him to focus on the task at hand.
But neither Brett nor Desiree seek to smooth over the challenges that may lie ahead.
They have learned a lot during the first deployment.
Some of these lessons may come in handy.
Others may have to be re-learned.
And still others lived through for the first time.
When a soldier serves, his whole family sacrifices.
At 28, Brett has packed a lot in his life, and his maturity makes his mother brim with joy.
“It’s hard for the people back home,” Brett says. “I know I’m fine, but they don’t know. No news is good news.”
As the family prepares to navigate Brett’s absence, they are confident that with the help of family and friends, they will do whatever it takes to be reunited at the end of that service commitment.
“It will be a struggle, but they have their mother with them and she does a good job,” he says of his daughters.
“I don’t know all the answers,” Desiree chimes in. “I’m not sure what to tell the girls when they are sad about their dad being gone, except that he will come home, and we will make it through this.”
Adds Tammy:
“The difference between the first time and this time is that his experience level is a lot more than when he was 17,” she says. “This is what he loves to do, it’s what makes him happy. I think he was born to do this. He was born to be in the military. It’s in his blood.”