WAVERLY – Blayde Bellis scored 22 points to help lead Wapsie Valley to a 75-61 victory over Denver on Tuesday in Fairbank.
Warriors senior Kobe Risse finished with 16 points on the night.
No. 6-ranked Class 1A Wapsie Valley (6-1 overall, 5-1 North Iowa Cedar League East) led 38-30 at halftime.
The Warriors’ win Tuesday snapped a four-game losing streak to the Cyclones.
Stats for No. 12-ranked Class 2A Denver (8-1, 4-1) were not available by press time.
Wapsie Valley hosts Sumner-Fredericksburg at 7:45 p.m. Friday. Denver hosts No. 8-ranked Class 2A Aplington-Parkersburg at 7:45 p.m. Friday.
WAPSIE VALLEY 75, DENVER 61
Denver ............. 15 15 16 15 – 61
Wapsie Valley ... 23 15 17 20 – 75
N-P 56
Riceville 25
WAVERLY – Nashua-Plainfield came away with a 56-25 win over Riceville on Tuesday.
The Huskies (6-2 overall, 4-2 Top of Iowa East) led 24-9 at halftime.
Stats from this game were not made available by press time.
Nashua-Plainfield travels to Central Springs at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Clear Lake 46
W-SR 42
WAVERLY – Waverly-Shell Rock led at halftime, but it couldn’t hold on during a 46-42 loss at Clear Lake on Monday.
W-SR sported a 24-21 lead at the break.
Senior Caleb Burks led the Go-Hawks (6-1) with 12 points on 6 of 13 shooting. Burks also came down with a team-high seven rebounds and dished out three assists in the loss.
Sophomore Asa Newsom chipped in with 11 points and three rebounds. Senior Jacob Kruse and junior Hogan Hansen each finished with seven points.
CLEAR LAKE 46, W-SR 42
W-SR .......... 13 11 10 8 – 42
Clear Lake ... 10 11 12 13 – 46
W-SR: Farmer 2, Ramker 0, Davis 3, Hansen 7, Kruse 7, Luck 0, Newsom 11, Burks 12.
Clear Lake: Toebe 12, Faber 3, Schmitt 0, Formanek 15, Luyobya 3, Petersen 0, Neuberger 0, Ritter 13.