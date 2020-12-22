WAVERLY – Joey Carlson scored 24 points to help Janesville to a 48-36 win over New Hampton on Saturday at Upper Iowa University.
Carlson, a senior, was 9 of 14 from the floor and came down with a team-high 10 rebounds. He also swiped five steals and dished out three assists.
Junior Jared Hoodjer posted eight points, while classmate Leo Dodd recorded six.
N-P 63
Clarksville 21
WAVERLY – Austin Binemann racked up 36 points during Nashua-Plainfield’s 63-21 win over Clarksville on Saturday.
Bienemann, a senior forward, was 17 of 21 from the floor and 1 of 1 from beyond the arc. He also came down with 12 rebounds, swiped nine steals and finished with five assists.
Senior Bradyn Burman finished with nine points, while sophomore Bo Harrington had five.
The Huskies (4-2) led 34-25 at halftime.
N-P hosted North Butler on Monday, while Clarksville (0-9) hosts Grand View Christian.
N-P 63, CLARKSVILLE 21
Clarksville .............. 5 10 2 4 – 21
Nashua-Plainfield ... 18 16 23 6 – 63
Clarksville: n/a.
N-P: Bienemann 36, Harrington 6, Mitchell 2, Winters 2, Holmvig 0, Wilken 4, Cleveland 2, Burman 9, Franzen 2, Lamborn 0, Geise 0, Crabtree 0, Brown 0.
Tripoli 68
GMG 38
WAVERLY – Tripoli earned a 68-38 win over GMG on Friday.
Sophomore Oakley Semelroth scored a team-high 25 points to lead the Panthers (4-3). Semelroth was 9 of 11 from the floor and finished with nine rebounds.
Tripoli senior Conner Piehl posted 13 points with eight rebounds and eight assists, while senior Dawson Bergmann finished with 11 points and eight rebounds.
Tripoli led 42-15 at halftime.
The Panthers host Colo-NESCO at 7:45 p.m. Jan. 5.
TRIPOLI 68, GMG 38
GMG ..... 6 9 13 10 – 38
Tripoli ... 24 18 18 8 – 68
GMG: n/a.
Tripoli: Hereid 6, Mueller 5, Piehl 13, Bergmann 11, Semelroth 25, Carlson 0, Miller 0, Finder 4, Miller 2, Davis 2, Schroeder 0, Uribe 0, Harp 0.
Wapsie Valley 56
Decorah 44
WAVERLY – Wapsie Valley beat Decorah 56-44 on Saturday at Upper Iowa University.
Junior Gunner Meyer led the Warriors (5-1) with 16 points, while senior Blayde Bellis posted 12. Sophomore Mason Harter finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double.
Wapsie Valley led 29-24 at halftime.
The Warriors host Denver at 7:45 p.m. Jan. 5.
WAPSIE VALLEY 56, DECORAH 44
Decorah ............ 8 15 16 4 – 44
Wapsie Valley ... 15 14 4 23 – 56
Decorah: n/a.
Wapsie Valley: Bellis 12, Risse 5, Ott 3, Meyer 16, Harter 11, O’Donnell 0, Westpfahl 6, Landsgard 3.
Denver 72
Hudson 35
WAVERLY – Kyler Matthias scored 22 points as Denver beat Hudson 72-35 on Friday.
Matthias was 10 of 18 from the floor and added five rebounds and four steals. Junior Caylor Hoffer finished with 15 points and swiped five steals.
Senior Bryce Phelps posted 11 points and came down with eight rebounds and dished out eight assists.
On Dec. 15 at Sumner-Fredericksburg, Phelps notched his 1,000th career point and broke the school record for career assists with 349.
Denver (6-0) led 47-22 at halftime.
The Cyclones hosted Dunkerton on Monday.
DENVER 72, HUDSON 35
Hudson ... 12 10 6 7 – 35
Denver ... 13 34 17 8 – 72
Hudson: Davis 5, Hansen 6, Kelly 2, Griffin 0, Seope 6, Souhrada 0, Haddeman 1, Michael 0, Culham 6, Olsen 7, Karr 0, Crile 2.
Denver: Besh 9, Phelps 11, Matthias 22, Curtis 11, Hoffer 15, Rickets 0, Shollenbarger 2, DeVries 0, Schoville 0, Krause 2, Adams 0.