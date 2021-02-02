WAVERLY – Kyler Matthias notched a career milestone Friday.
The Denver senior guard scored his 1,000th career point during a 73-41 win over North Iowa Cedar League rival Sumner-Fredericksburg.
Matthias finished with 23 points on the night.
Denver (13-3) led 34-14 at halftime.
Stats from this game were not made available by press time.
DENVER 73, SUMNER-FRED. 41
Sumner-Fred. ... 4 10 17 10 – 41
Denver ............ 19 15 18 17 – 73
JANESVILLE 75
RICEVILLE 31
WAVERLY – Joey Carlson and Wiley Sherburne had one heck of a night during Janesville’s 75-31 win over Riceville on Friday.
The duo combined for 46 points and nine rebounds. Carlson, a senior, led Janesville (14-3) with 24 points on 11 of 12 shooting, while Sherburne, a junior, scored 22 points and snagged five rebounds.
Sophomore Keegan Eastman finished with nine points and swiped two steals on the night, while senior Carson Pariseau had six points.
The Wildcats led 43-16 at halftime.
JANESVILLE 75, RICEVILLE 31
Janesville ... 25 18 18 14 – 75
Riceville ..... 12 4 6 9 – 31
Janesville: Appleby 4, Dodd 2, Sherburne 22, Carlson 24, Clubine 2, Trees 2, Eastman 9, Dix 2, Kiene 2, Pariseau 6.
Riceville: Kuhn 6, Klaes 9, Ring 2, Fair 4, S. Grimm 8, Kobliska 0, Swenson 0, Gronwoldt 0, Houser 0, Harken 2, B. Grimm 0.