WAPSIE VALLEY 70
HUDSON 57
WAVERLY – Mason Harter, Gunner Meyer and Parker Landsgard reached double figures as Wapsie Valley rolled over Hudson 70-57 on Monday.
Harter, a sophomore, and Meyer, a junior, finished with 16 points apiece for the defending Class 1A state champion Warriors (14-4, 11-4 North Iowa Cedar League East). Harter was 7 of 10 from the floor, while Meyer was 2 of 5 from beyond the arc. Harder also added eight rebounds, while Meyer came down with six rebounds and dished out four assists.
Landsgard, a junior, finished with 15 points on 7 of 7 shooting. He also posted three rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block.
Wapsie Valley led 39-28 at halftime.
Wapsie Valley travels to Oelwein at 7:30 p.m. today.
WAPSIE VALLEY 70, HUDSON 57
Hudson ............ 10 18 14 15 – 57
Wapsie Valley ... 15 24 15 16 – 70
Hudson: Davis 6, Souhrada 0, Haddeman 0, Michael 11, S. Hansen 13, Culham 0, Kelly 7, Olsen 3, D. Hansen 3, Griffin 0, Crile 0, Swope 14.
Wapsie Valley: Bellis 3, Risse 9, Ott 6, Harter 16, Meyer 16, Mann 0, Jans 0, Kane 0, O’Donnell 0, Wittenburg 0, Gray 0, Stark 0, Westpfahl 5, Landsgard 15.
NORTH BUTLER 44
NASHUA-PLAIN. 38
WAVERLY – Nashua-Plainfield rallied to tie Monday’s game against North Butler at halftime, but it couldn’t hold on during a 44-38 loss.
Senior Austin Bienemann scored a game-high 22 points for the Huskies (10-9, 7-8 Top of Iowa East). Bienemann was 9 of 17 from the floor, including 2 of 5 from beyond the arc, and snagged eight rebounds, dished out three assists, came away with three steals and blocked four shots. Sophomore Joel Winters posted six points and added four rebounds.
The two teams were deadlocked 33-33 at halftime.
Nashua-Plainfield travels to Tripoli at 8 p.m. Friday.
NORTH BUTLER 44,
NASHUA-PLAIN. 38
North Butler .......... 11 12 12 9 – 44
Nashua-Plainfield ... 9 14 11 4 – 38
North Butler: Shutz 4, Gotto 0, Hawker 6, Lewis 7, Kaleb 9, Boos 0, Buss 9, Almelien 4, Shirah 5, Treichel 0.
Nashua-Plainfield: Bienemann 22, Mitchell 0, Winters 6, Holmvig 3, Cleveland 0, Burman 2, Hillegas 3, Lamborn 2.
JESUP 65
SUMNER-FRED. 47
WAVERLY – Sumner-Fredericksburg maintained pace with Jesup throughout the first half of Tuesday night’s game, but it couldn’t keep up in the second half during a 65-47 loss.
The two teams were tied 24-24 at halftime, but Jesup scored 24 points in the third quarter to break the game open.
Stats from this game were not made available by press time.
Sumner-Fredericksburg (7-14, 4-12 North Iowa Cedar League East) hosts Union La Porte City in a Class 2A, District 6 quarterfinal at 7 p.m. Monday.