WAVERLY – Austin Bienemann scored a game-high 32 points to help lead Nashua-Plainfield to an 86-63 win over Rockford in its season opener Tuesday.
Bienemann, a senior, was 10 of 18 from the floor and 11 of 13 from the free-throw line. He came down with eight rebounds, swiped three steals and posted four blocks.
Huskies sophomore Bo Harrington registered 20 points and five assists, while senior Bradyn Burman chipped in with 18 points and five assists.
Nashua-Plainfield (1-0) trailed 36-34 at halftime.
The Huskies travel to Northwood-Kensett at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
NASHUA-PLAINFIELD 86, ROCKFORD 63
Rockford ................. 14 22 13 15 – 63
Nashua-Plainfield ... 19 15 24 28 – 86
Rockford: Lyman 17, Bushbaum 7, Jones 19, Larson 12, Ott 4, Arends 2, Walker 2, Staudt 0.
Nashua-Plainfield: Bienemann 32, Harrington 20, Mitchell 4, Winters 4, Holmbig 4, Wilken 2, Cleveland 2, Burman 19, Geise 0, Lamborn 0.
TRIPOLI 54
RICEVILLE 30
WAVERLY – Conner Piehl dropped 26 points to lead Tripoli to a 54-30 win over Riceville on Tuesday.
Piehl, a senior, was 12 of 23 from the floor and swiped five steals.
Panthers sophomore Oakley Semelroth finished with nine points, while senior Dawson Bergmann had eight.
Tripoli led 28-13 at halftime.
The Panthers (1-0) travel to Don Bosco at 7:45 p.m. Friday.
TRIPOLI 54, RICEVILLE 30
Riceville ... 2 11 9 8 – 30
Tripoli ...... 18 10 17 8 – 54
Tripoli: Hereid 6, Mueller 4, Piehl 26, Bergmann 8, Semelroth 9, Carlson 0, Finder 0, Miller 0, Davis 0, Schroeder 1, Uribe 0, Harp 0.
DON BOSCO 46
CLARKSVILLE 37
WAVERLY – Don Bosco came away with a 46-37 win over Clarksville on Tuesday.
The Dons led 24-20 at halftime.
Stats from this game were not made available.
Clarksville (0-2) travels to Janesville at 7:45 p.m. Friday.
DON BOSCO 46, CLARKSVILLE 37
Don Bosco ... 14 10 12 10 – 46
Clarksville..............11 9 9 8 – 37
DENVER 86
MARION 81
WAVERLY – Denver outlasted Marion 86-81 on Tuesday.
The two teams were deadlocked 43-43 at halftime.
Stats from this game were not made available.
Denver (1-0) hosts Waterloo Columbus Catholic at 7:45 p.m. Friday.
DENVER 86, MARION 81
Marion .... 23 20 18 20 – 81
Denver ... 25 18 27 16 – 86
ROCKFORD 60
CLARKSVILLE 30
WAVERLY – Rockford leaned on a big first-quarter lead en route to a 60-30 win over visiting Clarksville on Monday night to open the season.
The Warriors led 21-4 after the first quarter and 43-10 at halftime. The Indians (0-1) outscored the Warriors 20-17 in the second half.
Stats from this game were not made available.
ROCKFORD 60, CLARKSVILLE 30
Clarksville ... 4 6 13 7 – 30
Rockford ..... 21 22 12 5 – 60