WAVERLY – West Fork knocked down 10 3-point field goals during an 83-51 win over Janesville in a Class 1A, Substate 2 semifinal Tuesday in Charles City.
Janesville (19-5) trailed 29-14 after the first quarter and 46-20 at halftime.
Wildcats senior Joey Carlson scored a team-high 17 points and added a team-best seven rebounds. Junior Wiley Sherburne posted 15 points and came down with three rebounds. Junior Leo Dodd led the Wildcats with five assists, while classmate Jaden Appleby swiped two steals.
Jakob Washington led the Warhawks with 23 points.
WEST FORK 83, JANESVILLE 51
Janesville ... 14 6 15 16 – 51
West Fork ... 29 17 21 16 – 83
Janesville: Appleby 2, Dodd 2, Sherburne 15, Carlson 17, Pariseau 9, Trees 3, Eastman 0, Dix 3, Kiene 0.
West Fork: Weaver 15, Ames 10, Washington 23, Heimer 14, Ingham 12, Maske 6, Martinek 1, Caspers 0, Guritz 0, Guerrero 0, Black 2.
A-P 72
DENVER 67
WAVERLY – Aplington-Parkersburg came away with a 72-67 victory over Denver during the Class 2A, Substate 3 championship Saturday at Waterloo East High School.
With the win, Aplington-Parkersburg advanced to next week’s state tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines and will be the No. 4 seed.
The Falcons led 36-32 at halftime.
Stats for Denver were not provided before press time. Denver finished the season 19-6.
A-P 72, DENVER 67
Denver ... 14 18 15 20 – 67
A-P ......... 13 23 19 17 – 72
Denver: N/A.
A-P: Mackie 15, G. Thomas 8, Hempen 20, Haan 4, O. Thomas 11, Switzer 0, Haugstad 14.