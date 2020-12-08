WAVERLY – Janesville routed Collins-Maxwell, 81-35, on Saturday behind Wiley Sherburne’s 41-point performance.
Sherburne was 19 of 26 from the floor and finished with 14 rebounds for a double-double. Carson Pariseau added 10 points for the Wildcats (2-0).
Leo Dodd posted a team-best 14 assists and added six steals for Janesville.
Janesville hosts Tripoli at 7:45 p.m. today.
JANESVILLE 94
CLARKSVILLE 30
Wiley Sherburne scored 29 points as Janesville routed Clarksville 94-30 to open the season Friday.
Sherburne was 14 of 18 from the floor and came down with seven rebounds for the Wildcats (1-0).
Jared Hoodjer posted 13 points and was 3 of 3 from beyond the arc. Jaden Appleby finished with 12 points and two steals, while Loe Dodd recorded a team-high 12 assists. Dawson Dix added 10 points.
TRIPOLI 55
DON BOSCO 54
WAVERLY – Conner Piehl’s 28-point performance helped Tripoli edge Don Bosco, 55-54, on Friday.
Piehl was 13 of 22 from the floor, including 2 of 3 from 3-point range. He also led the Panthers with eight rebounds and added three assists. Dawson Bergmann chipped in with 12 points.
Jase Hereid posted nine points and dished out five assists for Tripoli (2-0).
TRIPOLI 55, DON BOSCO 54
Tripoli ......... 14 19 11 18 – 55
Don Bosco ... 16 14 19 14 – 54
Tripoli: Hereid 9, Mueller 0, Piehl 28, Bergmann 12, Semelroth 4, Carlson 0, Finder 2.
DIKE-NH 75
SUMNER-FRED 55
WAVERLY – Dike-New Hartford earned a 75-55 win over Sumner-Fredericksburg on Friday.
Cougars junior Peyton Schmitz led all scorers with 24 points. Schmits was 10 of 18 from the floor, including 4 of 9 from beyond the arc, and added three assists and three steals. Senior Kody VanEngelenburg finished with 13 points, while junior Klay Seehase tallied 12 points.
Dike-New Hartford led 35-25 at halftime.
Sumner-Fredericksburg (0-1) hosted Waukon on Monday.
DIKE-NH 77, SUMNER.-FRED 55
Sumner-Fred ... 9 16 8 22 – 55
Dike-NH .......... 16 19 21 21 – 77
Sumner.-Fred: Schmitz 24, Aries 0, Zupke 3, VanEngelenburg 13, Seehase 12, T. Nederhoff 3, B. Nederhoff 0, Duffy 0, Langreck 0.
Dike-NH: Wegener 23, Moore 8 Wauters 11, Sullivan 12, Fuller 17, Stockdale 0, Graves 2, Eiklenborg 2, Derifield 2, Dewall 0, Jensen 0.
DENVER 75
COLUMBUS 47
WAVERLY – Denver defeated Waterloo Columbus Catholic 75-47 on Thursday.
The Cyclones led 36-28 at halftime.
Stats from this game were not made available.
Denver (2-0) hosts Union at 7:45 p.m. Friday.
WAPSIE VALLEY 72
JESUP 58
WAVERLY – Mason Harter scored 22 points to help lead Wapsie Valley to a 72-58 win over Jesup to open the season Thursday.
Harter was 8 of 14 from the floor and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line in the win. He also came down with 13 rebounds for the double-double.
Senior Kobe Risse posted 19 points and three assists, while classmate Blayde Bellis finished with 11 points. Junior Parker Landsgard recorded 10 points.
Wapsie Valley (1-0) led 32-30 at halftime.
The Warriors host Dike-New Hartford on Friday.
WAPSIE VALLEY 72, JESUP 58
Wapsie Valley ... 14 17 20 20 – 72
Jesup .............. 14 16 9 19 – 58
Wapsie Valley: Bellis 11, Risse 19, Ott 0, Harter 22, Meyer 1, Wittenburg 0, Stark 0, Westpfahl 7, Barnes 0, O’Donnell 2, Mann 0, Sauerbrei 0, Landsgard 10.
Jesup: McHone 9, Kresser 11, Pilcher 7, Lienau 19, Nolan 0, Fuelling 3, Even 0, Duwe 0.
N-P 52
NW-K 35
WAVERLY – Nashua-Plainfield knocked off Northwood-Kensett 52-35 on Thursday.
Sophomore Bo Harrington scored a team-high 16 points, while Austin Bienemann and Brady Burman each posted 14 points.
The Huskies (2-0) led 32-9 at halftime.
Nashua-Plainfield hosts Newman Catholic at 7:30 p.m. today.
N-P 52, NW-K 35
N-P ...... 19 13 19 1 – 52
NW-K ... 1 8 14 12 – 35
N-P: Biennemann 14, Harrington 16, Mitchell 3, Winters 1, Holmvig 2, Wilken 2, Cleveland 0, Burman 14, Lamborn 0, Geise 0.
NW-K: Roberts 14, Whitelow 1, Hengesteg 7, Hanson 2, Sims 9, Clapp 0, Senne 0, Buenzow 1, Kraft 0, Yezek 2.