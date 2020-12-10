WAVERLY – Nashua-Plainfield senior Austin Bienemann scored his 1,000th career point during a 56-55 loss to Newman Catholic on Tuesday.
Bienemann posted a team-high 24 points and came down with 10 rebounds. Sophomore Bo Harrington recorded 18 points, swiped four steals and dished out five assists for the Huskies (2-1).
Nashua-Plainfield led 28-27 at halftime.
The Huskies host Saint Ansgar at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
NEWMAN CATHOLIC 56, N-P 55
Newman Catholic ... 16 11 24 15 – 56
Nashua-Plainfield ... 14 14 13 14 – 55
Nashua-Plainfield: Binemann 24, Harrington 18, Winters 0, Holmvig 4, Wilken 2, Cleveland 0, Burman 3, Lambom 4.
Waukon 52
Sumner-Fred 50
WAVERLY – Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Peyton Schmitz scored a game-high 25 points during a 52-50 loss to Waukon on Tuesday.
Schmitz was 9 of 19 from the floor, including 3 of 7 from 3-point range. He also swiped a team-best five steals. Klay Seehase finished with nine points, while Nathan Zupke and Kody VanEngelenburg registered eight points apiece.
The teams were deadlocked 27-27 at halftime.
Creed Welch and Andy Osmonson led Waukon with 11 points each.
Sumner-Fredericksburg (1-2) hosts Denver at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday.
WAUKON 52, SUMNER-FRED 50
Waukon ........... 12 15 7 18 – 52
Sumner-Fred ... 19 8 9 14 – 50
Waukon: Sweeney 0, Welch 11, O’Neill 9, Hemann 10, Osmonson 11, Cooper 0, Jones 7, Snitker 4, Stewart 0.
Sumner-Fred: Schmitz 25, B. Nederhoff 0, Zupke 8, VanEngelenburg 8, Seehase 9, T. Nederhoff 0, Aries 0, Duffy 0, Langreck 0.
Janesville 65
Tripoli 41
WAVERLY – A big first quarter helped Janesville to a 65-41 win over Iowa Star Conference rival Tripoli on Tuesday.
The Wildcats (3-0) scored 23 points in the first quarter and led 37-22 at halftime.
Stats from this game were not made available.
Janesville travels to Waterloo Christian at 7:45 p.m. Friday. Tripoli (2-1) travels to Dunkerton at 7:45 p.m. Friday.
JANESVILLE 65, TRIPOLI 41
Tripoli ........ 7 15 15 4 – 41
Janesville ... 23 14 10 18 – 65
Wapsie Valley 73
Dike-NH 68
WAVERLY – Wapsie Valley rallied from a third-quarter deficit to beat Dike-New Hartford 73-68 on Tuesday in Fairbank.
The Warriors (2-0) trailed 47-44 at halftime and 51-49 entering the fourth quarter before rallying for the win.
Stats from this game were not made available.
Wapsie Valley travels to Waterloo Columbus Catholic at 7:45 p.m. Friday.
WAPSIE VALLEY 73, DIKE-NH 68
Dike-NH ............ 18 29 4 17 – 68
Wapsie Valley ... 19 25 5 24 – 73
Dunkerton 98
Clarksville 29
WAVERLY – Dunkerton routed Clarksville 98-29 on Tuesday.
The Indians trailed 61-20 at halftime.
Stats from this game were not made available.
Clarksville (0-5) travels to GMG at 7:45 p.m. Friday.
DUNKERTON 98, CLARKSVILLE 29
Dunkerton ... 33 28 23 14 – 98
Clarksville ... 4 16 7 2 – 29