WAVERLY – Wiley Sherburne and Joey Carlson combined for 22 points to push Janesville to a 58-20 win over Don Bosco on Tuesday.
Sherburne, a junior, and Carlson, a senior, each posted 11 points in the win. Carlson completed the double-double with 10 rebounds, dished out five assists and swiped two steals for the Wildcats (16-3, 9-2 Iowa Star Conference North).
Junior Jaden Appleby finished with 10 points and was 5 of 9 from the floor with four rebounds. Sophomore Keegan Eastman tallied nine points on 3 of 4 shooting with two assists. Junior Leo Dodd dished out seven assists, tallied three steals and scored eight points.
WAVERLY – Gunner Meyer dropped 18 points during Wapsie Valley’s 66-41 win over Tripoli on Monday.
Meyer, a junior, was 6 of 13 from the floor and 3 of 6 from beyond the arc. Sophomore Mason Harter posted 13 points and came down with six rebounds. Senior Kobe Risse finished with 10 points, five rebounds, six assists and seven steals. Senior Tyler Ott swiped five steals and came down with three rebounds.
Wapsie Valley (12-3) led 29-13 at halftime.
Sophomore Oakley Semleroth paced Tripoli (11-6) with 14 points and added six rebounds, while senior Conner Piehl added 12 points, three rebounds and two steals.
Wapsie Valley ... 15 14 15 22 – 66
Tripoli ............... 5 8 16 12 – 41
Wapsie Valley: Bellis 5, Risse 10, Ott 2, Harter 13, Meyer 18, Mann 0, Jans 3, Kane 0, O’Donnell 3, Wittenburg 0, Gray 0, Stark 0, Westpfahl 3, Landsgard 9.
Tripoli: Hereid 0, Mueller 0, Piehl 12, Bergmann 9, Semelroth 14, Carlson 6, Finder 0, Miller 0, Davis 0, Schroeder 0.