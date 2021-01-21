WAVERLY – Defending Class 1A state champion Wapsie Valley knocked off Dike-New Hartford 74-50 on Monday.
The Warriors marched to a 20-8 lead after the opening quarter and carried a 35-29 advantage into the locker room.
Wapsie Valley senior Blayde Bellis posted a team-best 22 points. Bellis also added two rebounds, one assist and one steal. Senior Kobe Risse finished with 14 points, five rebounds and eight assists. Sophomore Mason Harter hauled in a team-high 12 rebounds and added five points. Junior Parker Landsgard registered 12 points and three rebounds.
Wapsie Valley (9-2 overall, 8-2 North Iowa Cedar League) hosts Waterloo Columbus Catholic at 7:45 p.m. Friday.
WAPSIE VALLEY 74, D-NH 50
Wapsie Valley ........... 20 15 24 15 – 74
Dike-New Hartford ... 8 21 10 11 – 50
Wapsie Valley: Bellis 22, Risse 14, Ott 3, Harter 5, Meyer 8, Mann 0, Jans 0, Kane 3, O’Donnell 0, Barnes 0, Wittenburg 0, Gray 0, Stark 2, Westpfahl 5, Landsgard 12.
Dike-New Hartford: Wegener 12, Moore 9, Wauters 4, Sullivan 15, Jensen 0, Stockdale 5, Graves 0, Eiklenborg 5, Derifield 0, Hall 0, Dewall 0.
Columbus 43
Sumner-Fred. 33
WAVERLY – Waterloo Columbus Catholic came away with a 43-33 win over Sumner-Fredericksburg on Monday.
Junior Peyton Schmitz led Sumner-Fredericksburg with 17 points, while senior Kody VanEngelenburg and junior Klay Seehase had six points each.
The Cougars (4-8 overall, 3-6 North Iowa Cedar League East) host South Winneshiek at 5 p.m. Friday.
G-R 73
Janesville 53
WAVERLY – Gladbrook-Reinbeck began to pull away in the second quarter and kept on building its lead during a 73-53 win over Janesville on Monday.
Gladbrook-Reinbeck led 39-30 at halftime.
Wildcats senior Joey Carlson posted 14 points, while sophomore Keegan Eastman finished with 12 points and added three assists.
GLADBROOK-REINBECK 73, JANESVILLE 53
Janesville .................. 18 12 9 14 – 53
Gladbrook-Reinbeck ... 18 21 18 16 – 73