On Thursday, postseason high school boys basketball continued in Iowa, and a few area schools moved on while others saw their seasons end.
The Janesville and Tripoli boys basketball teams both won their respective district quarterfinal games, and the two Iowa Star Conference-North rivals will meet in the semifinals.
Meanwhile, Clarksville, North Butler, Nashua-Plainfield and Wapsie Valley all dropped out of their Class 1A substate brackets. Denver and Sumner-Fredericksburg's seasons both ended as well after losing the Class 2A Substate 3 bracket.
Below is a recap of the winners:
Janesville
The Wildcats (18-4) defeated Kee (9-13) 68-54 on Thursday night at Nashua-Plainfield in their first postseason game.
It was a breakout game for junior Joey Carlson, who scored 17 points on 5-of-7 shooting and made 7 of 11 attempts from the free throw line.
Senior Ben McGrath added 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting, and sophomore Leo Dodd scored 14 points and posted 8 assists. Sophomore Wiley Sherburne led with 7 rebounds.
Tripoli
The Panthers (12-10) took home a narrow, 69-67 win over MFL-Mar-Mac (16-6) on the road Thursday in their first substate game.
Four Tripoli boys scored at least 13 points in the win: junior Conner Piehl led with 17 points, junior Dawson Bergmann and senior Lincoln Drewis both scored 15, and senior Ethan Steere scored 13.
Senior Seth Boeckmann led with 8 rebounds and 5 steals, and Drewis led with 6 steals.
Janesville and Tripoli will play at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Nashua-Plainfield High School.