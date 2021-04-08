WAVERLY – Lakin Foelske’s entire freshman season was washed away because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now a sophomore, Foelske made an grand first impression in his first varsity match. Foelske and senior Will Curtis scored two goals apiece during a 6-5 loss to visiting North Fayette Valley on Tuesday at the Denver Athletic Complex.
Layne Fober opened the scoring for Denver (0-1) in the 20th minute. Foelske made it a 2-0 lead with his first goal in the 25th.
Curtis netted both of his goals in the final six minutes of the first half, including his second in the final minute before halftime to give Denver a 4-3 advantage at the break.
Foelske posted his second goal of the night in the 57th minute to round out the scoring for Denver.
North Fayette Valley (1-0) rallied with three goals in the second half and hung on for the win.
Denver hosts Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (0-1) at 5:30 p.m. today.