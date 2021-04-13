WAVERLY – Waverly-Shell Rock split two matches at the ADM tournament on Saturday in Adel.
W-SR beat Southeast Polk 2-1 in a shootout. Junior Carter Fecht scored the lone regulation goal for W-SR, which won the shootout 5-3.
W-SR suffered a 2-1 loss to Des Moines East. Senior Jeremie Podrier scored off an assist by senior Jared Downing.
Stats from both matches were available by press time.
W-SR (1-2) travels to Northeast Iowa Conference rival Charles City at 5:30 p.m. today.
Waterloo West 4
W-SR 2
WAVERLY – Waverly-Shell Rock dropped its season opener 4-2 at Waterloo West on Thursday night.
Senior Jeremie Podrier and junior Carter Fecht scored for the Go-Hawks (0-1).
Podrier handed W-SR a 1-0 lead early, but West tied it in the 20th minute. West then took a 2-1 lead into the intermission. Early in the second half, Fecht evened the match 2-2. West went up 3-2 off a shot from inside the 18-yard box. West scored its final goal of the match shortly after, a shot that deflected off a W-SR player and into the net.
Podrier got the assist on Fecht's goal, while senior Jared Downing also picked up his first assist of the season.
W-SR outshot West 15-3, including an 8-3 advantage in shots on goal. W-SR senior goalkeeper Clayton Oswald made 10 saves.
"(It was) really a tight game, one we wish we could have back," W-SR head coach Derek Krebsbach said. "Great learning opportunity as we had plenty of chances to score."
DENVER 4
G-H-V 1
WAVERLY – Denver picked up its first victory of the season Thursday, a 4-1 win over visiting Garner-Hayfield-Ventura.
The Cyclones (1-1) led 2-1 at halftime.
Denver senior Will Curtis scored two goals on the night. Curtis led Denver with 12 shots, including five on goal. Senior Layne Fober and sophomore Lakin Foelske also found the back of the net for Denver. Freshman Conner Clinton posted an assist. Senior goalkeeper Brennen Graber stopped 10 of 11 shots.
Denver hosts Waterloo Columbus Catholic at 5:30 p.m. today.
DENVER 4, G-H-V 1
Halftime: 2-1.
Goals: G-H-V 1 (Knutson), Denver 4 (Curtis 2, Fober, L. Foelske).
Shots: G-H-V 10, Denver 24. Shots on goal: G-H-V 2, Denver 11. Saves: G-H-V 11 (Roberts), Denver 10 (Graber).
Corner kicks: G-H-V 5, Denver 4.