WAVERLY – Waverly-Shell Rock placed second in the team standings at the 49th Dave Sage Relays on a cloudy and rainy Thursday at Go-Hawk Stadium.
W-SR finished with 128 points. Decorah won the team title for the third year in a row that the Dave Sage Relays have been held. (They were canceled due to weather in 2018 and were wiped out altogether because of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.)
“We were happy to honor Dave Sage himself, who is always assisting at our track meets,” W-SR head coach Kyle Wood said. “Dave provided a great passion for the sport and still supports our athletes. We are continuing his passion for the sport by detailing any great stories of his past.
“We continually assess the growth of our athletes after each meet. The Dave Sage Relays produced 19 personal-bests for our athletes in individual events. Seeing the growth each and every meet has produced a drive to improve and to compete against their own strengths.”
Go-Hawks junior Andrew Cummer won the 3,200-meter run in 10 minutes, 47.81 seconds. Cummer also placed fourth in the 800 (2:16.06).
The Go-Hawks’ 4x400 relay quartet of senior Elijah Davis, juniors Wesley Spears and Austin Dewey, and sophomore Asa Newsom placed first in 3:33.54.
W-SR finished second in the 800 sprint (1:41.10) and the distance (3:46.04) medley relays.
Junior Nick Kepford was the runner-up in the 1,600 (4:41.77), while sophomore thrower Jake Walker took second in shot put with a heave of 43 feet, 2 1/2 inches. Dewey took second in the 400 (53.33 seconds), while senior Daniel DeBower finished third in the 200 (23.79). Senior Ethyn Chesnut was third in the 3,200 (11:08.86), while junior Ryan Folkerts was third in long jump with a leap of 18-4. Senior Ben Buseman placed fourth in long jump (18-3 3/4). Sophomore Caden Kueker placed fourth in the 1,600 (5:10.57), while classmate Samuel Roose was fourth in the 110 hurdles (17.61).
Wapsie Valley’s Meyer wins high jump
WAVERLY – Wapsie Valley junior Gunner Meyer won high jump after clearing 5 feet, 8 inches at the 49th Dave Sage Relays on Thursday at Go-Hawk Stadium.
Wapsie valley’s 4x100-meter shuttle hurdle relay squad of junior Holten Robinson, sophomore Dawson Schmit, senior Tyler Ott and Meyer placed first in 1 minute, 5.44 seconds.
The Warriors placed seventh in the team standings with 56 points.
49th DAVE SAGE RELAYS
at Go-Hawk Stadium
Team Scores
1. Decorah 188, 2. Waverly-Shell Rock 128, 3. Waterloo West 114, 4. Mason City 85, 5. North Fayette Valley 61, 6. Crestwood 60, 7. Wapsie Valley 56, 8. New Hampton 40.
All distances in meters
100: 1. Shaw, West, 11.77; 2. Snyder, Decorah, 12.06; 3. Wymer, Decorah, 12.26; 4. Tra. Sauerbrei, Wapsie Valley, 12.33; 5. Munkel, Crestwood, 12.34.
200: 1. Shaw, West, 23.44; 2. Stowe, Decorah, 23.46; 3. DeBower, W-SR, 23.79; 4. Whitsitt, Decorah, 24.00; 5. Folkerts, W-SR, 24. 52.
400: 1. Schutte, Decorah, 53.27; 2. Dewey, W-SR, 53.33; 3. Luzum, Decorah, 54.80; 4. Easley, Crestwood, 57.67; 5. Hollis, West, 58.12.
800: 1. Smith, Decorah, 2:09.15; 2. Ritter, West, 2:13.01; 3. Mast, Crestwood, 2:13.14; 4. Cummer, W-SR, 2:16.06; 5. Moe, West, 2:17.30.
1,600: 1. Hogan, Decorah, 4:41.76; 2. Kepford, W-SR, 4:41.77; 3. Congdon, West, 4:51.90; 4. Kueker, W-SR, 5:10.57; 5. Halverson, NFV, 5:11.91.
3,200: 1. Cummer, W-SR, 10:47.81; 2. Halverson, NFV, 11:04.86; 3. Chesnut, W-SR, 11:08.86; 4. Smith, Decorah, 11:08.96; 5. McMorris, New Hampton, 11:15.68.
110 hurdles: 1. Arnt-Sublett, Mason City, 16.68; 2. Brace, Crestwood, 16.73; 3. Wurzer, NFV, 17.31; 4. Roose, W-SR, 17.61; 5. Wilkins, Decorah, 17.89.
400 hurdles: 1. Rodriguez, Mason City, 58.51; 2. Pipho, Decorah, 59.86; 3. Robrock, NFV, 1:00.52; 4. Johnson, Decorah, 1:02.39; 5. Wurzer, NFV, 1:03.21.
4x100 relay: 1. Decorah, 44.74; 2. Wapsie Valley, 44.75; 3. West, 45.34; 4. Crestwood, 46.75; 5. NFV, 47.63.
4x100 throwers relay: 1. Decorah, 50.04; 2. New Hampton, 52.31; 3. W-SR, 54.47; 4. Crestwood, 54.56; 5. Mason City, 55.75.
4x200 relay: 1. Decorah, 1:33.82; 2. Crestwood, 1:37.15; 3. W-SR, 1:37.40; 4. Mason City, 1:40.04; 5. Wapsie Valley, 1:41.96.
4x400 relay: 1. W-SR, 3:33.54; 2. Decorah, 3:40.14; 3. New Hampton, 3:42.88; 4. Mason City, 3:43.99; 5. West, 3:49.68.
4x800 relay: 1. Mason City, 8:53.51; 2. New Hampton, 9:05.72; 3. W-SR, 9:05.88; 4. West, 9:09.72; 5. Decorah, 9:18.04.
800 sprint medley relay: 1. Decorah, 1:40.61; 2. W-SR, 1:41.10; 3. West, 1:44.27; 4. NFV, 1:45.54; 5. Wapsie Valley, 1:47.12.
Distance medley relay: 1. Decorah, 3:45.52; 2. W-SR, 3:46.04; 3. Mason City, 4:01.64; 4. NFV, 4:09.71; 5. West, 4:16.43.
4x110 shuttle hurdle relay: 1. Wapsie Valley, 1:05.44; 2. Mason City, 1:05.47; 3. Decorah, 1:06.02; 4. W-SR, 1:07.10; 5. Crestwood, 1:07.99.
High jump: 1. Meyer, Wapsie valley, 5-8; 2. Quandahl, Decorah, 5-6; 3. Rottinghaus, West, 5-6; 4. Hrubes, Mason City, 5-2; 5. Johnson, Decorah, 5-2.
Long jump: 1. Munkel, Crestwood, 21-0 3/4; 2. Arterberry, West, 18-9 1/2; 3. Folkerts, W-SR, 18-4; 4. Buseman, W-SR, 18-3 3/4; 5. Hrubes, Mason City, 18-0 1/4.
Shot put: 1. Hjelle, Decorah, 48-8; 2. Walker, W-SR, 43-2 1/2; 3. Teare, West, 41-2 1/2; 4. Reichter, NFV, 40-11; 5. Frana, Decorah, 40-1.
Discus: 1. Teare, West, 137-7 1/4; 2. Hjelle, Decorah, 135-0 1/2; 3. Frana, Decorah, 132-2; 4. Leistikow, New Hampton, 127-5 1/4; 5. Brock, Mason City, 121-8.
Denver wins Hudson Relays
WAVERLY – Denver placed first at the Hudson Relays on Thursday with 143 points.
The Cyclones turned in nine first-place finishes on the day. Junior Caylor Hoffer won both the 100- and 200-meter dashes in 11.75 and 24 seconds, respectively. Sophomore Ethan Schoville placed first in the 800 in 2 minutes, 8.76 seconds. Seniors Andrew Krause (1:00.42) and Josh Terrill (11:10.31) won the 400 hurdles and 3,200, respectively.
Denver also won the 4x100 (45.99), the 4x200 (1:35.57) the 4x800 (8:42.23) and the 4x110 shuttle hurdle (1:06.53) relays.
Nashua-Plainfield placed sixth in the team standings at 65.33.
Senior Derik Auchstetter won the 400 (52.95) and was second in the 200 (24.20). The Huskies placed first in the 800 sprint (1:40.51) and the 1,600 distance (4:10.42) medley relays.
Janesville tied for 13th in the team race with 17 points.
HUDSON RELAYS
at Hudson High School
Team Scores
1. Denver 143, 2. Aplington-Parkersburg 80, 3. Union 71.66, 4. East Marshall 68, 5. North Butler 66, 6. Nashua-Plainfield 65.33, 7. Jesup 44, 8. AGWSR 40, t9. Belle Plaine, Hudson 37, 11. Center Point-Urbana 27, 12. Don Bosco 21, t13. Gladbrook-Reinbeck, Janesville 17, 15. Rockford 6.