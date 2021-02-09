WAVERLY – Denver advanced eight wrestlers to the Class 1A, District 3 tournament during Saturday’s Class 1A, Section 6 tournament in Manona.
Junior Joe Ebaugh (120 pounds), senior Brooks Meyer (126), senior Isaac Schimmels (138), senior Brody Shover (145), senior Ben Foelske (152), senior Cole Miller (160) and senior Brennen Graber (182) qualified for the district tournament and inched their way closer to punching a ticket to the Class 1A state tournament March 18-20 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Ebaugh, Meyer, Shover, Foelske and Graber placed first in their respective weight classes. All eight Denver wrestlers combined for 16 falls throughout the day.
The Cyclones won the sectional team title with 234 points.
Sumner-Fredericksburg advanced four to the Class 1A, District 3 tournament.
Senior Trace Meyer (106), senior Treyce Ensign (170), freshman Grant Henderson (182) and freshman Kyle Kuhlmann (195) all qualified for Saturday’s district tournament.
Kuhlmann placed first in his weight class and went 2-0 with two falls. Meyer, Ensign and Henderson placed second.
The Cougars placed third as a team with 168.5 points.
Wapsie Valley qualified two into the Class 1A, District 3 tournament. Freshman Easton Krall (106) and sophomore Dawson Schmit (113) will compete for a trip to the state tournament Saturday.
Krall, who is ranked No. 9, went 2-0 on the day with a major decision and a decision. Schmit, who is ranked No. 4, also went 2-0 on the day with a major decision and a decision.
The Warriors placed fourth as a team with 147.5 points.
BOYS WRESTLING
CLASS 1A, SECTION 6 TOURNAMENT
at MFL MarMac High School
Team Scores
1. Denver 234, 2. MFL MarMac 232, 3. Sumner-Fredericksburg 168.5, 4. Wapsie Valley 147.5, 5. Starmont 126, 6. Postville 109, 7. Central Elkader 52, 8. Edgewood-Colesburg 37.5.
Denver results: 106: R. Bonnette, third, 1-2; 113: Schwandt 0-1; 120: Ebaugh, first, 2-0; 126: Meyer, first, 2-0; 132: Terrill, fifth, 1-1; 138: Schimmels, second, 2-1; 145: Shover, first, 3-0; 152: Foelske, first, 2-0; 160: Miller, second, 3-1; 170: South, third, 2-1; 182: Graber, first, 2-0; 195: B. Bonnette, third, 2-2; 220: Smith, fifth, 0-1; 285: C. Bonnette, third, 0-2.
S-F results: 106: T. Meyer, second, 2-1; 113: Judisch, third, 2-2; 120: Dillon, fifth, 1-1; 126: VanSickle, sixth, 0-2; 132: K. Meyer, sixth, 1-2; 138: Jurgensen, fifth, 2-1; 145: Jones, third, 2-2; 152: Willems, fourth, 1-2; 160: Matt, fifth, 1-1; 170: Ensign, second, 3-1; 182: Henderson, second, 3-1; 195: Kuhlmann, first, 2-0; 220: Pagel, fourth, 1-2.
Wapsie Valley results: 106: Krall, first, 2-0; 113: Schmit, first, 2-0; 120: Snyder, fourth, 1-2; 126: Leistikow, fourth, 1-2; 132: Price, third, 2-2; 138: Benning, third, 2-2; 145: Shoer, sixth, 1-2; 152: Ladeburg, fifth, 1-1; 160: Rubner, third, 2-2; 170: Banger, fifth, 2-1; 182: Hilsenbeck, sixth, 1-2; 195: Brown, fifth, 1-1.
Huskies advance 7 to districts
WAVERLY – Nashua-Plainfield pushed seven wrestlers into the Class 1A, District 3 tournament during Saturday’s Class 1A, Section 8 tournament in Jewell.
Sophomore Kendrick Huck (106), sophomore Garret Rinken (113), sophomore Kaden Wilken (126), junior Trey Nelson (132), freshman Aiden Sullivan (138), junior McKade Munn (145) and freshman Titus Evans (152) qualified for the district tournament.
Rinken, Nelson, Sullivan and Munn each placed first in their respective divisions.
Ranked No. 2, Rinken went 2-0 on the day with a pair of falls and pushed his record to 40-0 on the season. Nelson, who is ranked No. 10, also went 2-0 with a pair of falls. Sullivan earned a tech fall and a decision, while Munn recorded two falls – both in the first period.
Nashua-Plainfield won the team title with 215 points.
North Butler-Clarksville advanced four wrestlers into the Class 1A, District 3 tournament.
Freshman Tanner Arjes (120), senior Cole Negen (170), junior Kolben Miller (182) and junior heavyweight Chet Buss will look to punch their ticked to the state tournament Saturday in Denver.
Arjes and Buss placed first, respectively. Arjes, who is ranked No. 8, recorded a fall and a tech fall on the day. Buss, the No. 1-ranked heavyweight, posted two first-period falls and is 31-0 on the season.
North Butler-Clarksville placed fourth as a team with 153.5 points.
Tripoli qualified two for the Class 1A, District 3 tournament.
Sophomore Giles Cowell (160) and senior Blake Brocka (195) will represent the Panthers during Saturday’s district tournament in Denver.
Cowell placed first and went 2-0 on the day with two falls. Brocka, who is ranked No. 9, went 2-1 on the day with two falls.
Tripoli finished seventh as a team with 71 points.
BOYS WRESTLING
CLSAS 1A, SECTION 8 TOURNAMENT
at South Hamilton High School
Team Scores
1. Nashua-Plainfield 215, 2. South Hamilton 167, 3. AGWSR 166.5, 4. North Butler-Clarksville 153.5, 5. Belmond-Klemme 121.5, 6. West Fork 78, 7. Trpoli 71, 8. Rockford 42.
N-P results: 106: Huck, second, 1-1; 113: Rinken, first, 2-0; 120: H. Munn, third, 1-1; 126: Wilken, second, 2-1; 132: Nelson, first, 2-0; 138: Sullivan, first, 2-0; 145: M. Munn, first, 2-0; 152: Evans, second, 2-1; 160: Blanchard, fifth, 2-1; 170: Zwanziger, sixth, 0-2; 182: White, third, 2-2; 195: Downing, third, 2-1; 220: Pratt, fifth, 2-1.
North Butler-Clarksville results: 106: Morrison, third, 1-1; 120: Arjes, first, 2-0; 126: McPherson, fourth, 0-2; 132: Adams-Blackdeer, fourth, 0-2; 160: Testroet, third, 2-1; 170: Negen, second, 2-1; 182: Miller, second, 2-1; 195: Ott, fourth, 1-2; 220: Wiebke, 1-2; 285: Buss, first, 2-0.