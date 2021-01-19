WAVERLY – Denver placed first at the Storm Invitational on Saturday at South Hardin High School in Eldora.
The Cyclones finished with 182 team points. Ballard finished second with 180.
Cyclones junior 138-pounder Isaac Schimmels, who is ranked No. 3 in Class 1A (The Predicament), placed first in his division. Schimmels posted three falls on the day, all of them in coming in the first period.
Junior Joe Ebaugh (120 pounds) and seniors Alex Krabbenhoft (145) and Ben Foelske (152) placed second. Junior Rhett Bonnette (106), senior Brooks Meyer (126), senior Cole Miller (160), junior Cooper South (170) and senior Brennen Graber (182) placed third.
BOYS WRESTLING
STORM INVITATIONAL
at South Hardin High School, Eldora
Team Scores
1. Denver 182, 2. Ballard 180, 3. Algona 168, 4. Hampton-Dumont 151, 5. Central Springs 128, 6. Iowa Falls-Alden 123.5, 7. Marshalltown 105.5, 8. BCLUW-SH 55, 9. Aplington-Parkersburg/Grundy Center 36.
Denver results: 106: R. Bonnette, third, 2-1; 113: Lyons, sixth, 0-3; 120: Ebaugh, second, 3-0; 126: Meyer, third, 3-1; 132: Wittenburg, fifth, 2-2; 138: Schimmels, first, 3-0; 145: Shover, fifth, 2-2; A. Krabbenhoft, second, 2-1; 152: Foelske, second, 1-1; 160: Miller, third, 3-1; 170: South, third, 2-1; 182: Graber, third, 3-1; 195: B. Bonnette, fifth, 2-2; 220: C. Bonnette 1-2.
3 Huskies place first at Hudson Invite
WAVERLY – Kendrick Huck, Garret Rinken and McKade Munn placed first at the Hudson Invitational on Saturday in Hudson.
Huck, a 106-pound sophomore, earned a first-period fall and a decision in his two matches. Rinken, also a sophomore, posted two falls on the day, including one over Don Bosco’s Andrew Kimball in the 113-pound final. McKade Munn, a junior, earned three falls to win the 145 bracket.
Sophomore Kaden Wilken (126) took second, while junior Trey Nelson (132) placed third.
Nashua-Plainfield finished third as a team with 139 points. Don Bosco won the team title at 248.5.
BOYS WRESTLING
HUDSON INVITE
at Hudson High School
Team Scores
1. Don Bosco 248.5, 2. West Hancock 159, 3. Nashua-Plainfield 139, 4. East Marshall/GMG 125.5, 5. Waterloo Columbus Catholic 115, 6. Charles City 114, 7t. Hudson, Sigourney 84, 9. North Fayette Valley 71, 10. Jesup 41.
N-P results: 106: Huck, first, 2-0; 113: Rinken, first, 2-0; 120: H. Munn, fourth, 2-2; 126: Wilken, second, 2-1; 132: Nelson, third, 3-1; 138: Sullivan 0-2; 145: M. Munn, first, 3-0; 152: Evans, sixth, 0-3; 170: J. Zwanziger 0-2; 182: White, sixth, 2-3; 220: Pratt, fifth, 0-2.
W-SR wins pair of duals
WAVERLY – Waverly-Shell Rock won both of its duals at Decorah on Thursday.
W-SR beat Caledonia-Houston (Minnesota) 63-12 and Northeast Iowa Conference rival Decorah 58-19.
Go-Hawks junior heavyweight Layne McDonald posted two falls on the night. McDonald opened the first dual against Caledonia-Houston with a fall and the pinned Decorah’s Edwin Holyoake in 55 seconds.
W-SR registered six falls against Caledonia-Houston, all coming in the first period.
Go-Hawks senior 120-pounder Bailey Roybal, who is ranked first in Class 3A (The Predicament), recorded a 9-2 decision over Caledonia-Houston’s Owen Denstad. It was Roybal’s 19th win of the season, according to trackwrestling.com. Ryder Block, a sophomore who is ranked No. 1 at 132 pounds (The Predicament) recorded a 21-5 tech fall over Isaac Blocker. Junior Cayden Langreck, back in the lineup after recovering from an injury, pinned Coy Scanlan in 52 seconds at 138 pounds. Junior Aiden Riggins posted a 19-3 tech fall over Bronson Knutson at 152, while Jake Walker earned a 17-2 tech fall vs. Owen Blocker at 195. Senior Luke Walker (220) and sophomore McCrae Hagarty (182) also recorded falls.
The Go-Hawks were equally as dominant against the Vikings in the final dual of the night. Luke Walker, McDonald, freshman Zane Behrends (106), freshman Braxten Westendorf (113), Roybal, Hagarty and Jake Walker all earned falls. Block and Riggins posted tech falls.
W-SR 63, CALEDONIA-HOUSTON 12
285 pounds: McDonald, W-SR, pinned Davis, 1:21; 106: Behrends, W-SR, pinned Lange, 1:13; 113: Westendorf, W-SR, pinned Plantz, 1:40; 120: Roybal, W-SR, 9-2 dec. vs. Denstad; 126: Ross, C-H, pinned Stockdale, 3:26; 132: Block, W-SR, 21-5 tech fall vs. I. Blocker; 138: Langreck, W-SR, pinned Scanlan, 0:52; 145: Ginther, C-H, pinned Poyner, 1:25; 152: Riggins, W-SR, 19-3 tech fall vs. Knutson; 160: Mwangi, W-SR, 11-4 fdec. vs. Mauss; 170: Bathke, W-SR, forfeit; 182: Hagarty, W-SR, pinned Goetzinger, 1:13; 195: J. Walker, W-SR, 17-2 tech fall vs. O. Blocker; 220: L. Walker, W-SR, pinned Rogich, 1:05.
W-SR 58, DECORAH 19
220 pounds: L. Walker, W-SR, pinned B. Gulrud, 1:41; 285: McDonald, W-SR, pinned Holyoake, 0:55; 106: Behrends, W-SR, pinned Henry, 3:01; 113: Westendorf, W-SR, pinned See, 1:58; 120: Roling, W-SR, forfeit; 126: Roybal, W-SR, pinned L. Rolfs, 4:36; 132: Block, W-SR, 21-6 tech fall vs. Holm; 138: Wilkens, Decorah, 7-0 dec. vs. Holmgren; 145: J. Rolfs, Decorah, pinned Poyner, 1:46; 152: Riggins, W-SR, 20-4 tech vs. Wymer; 160: Lovstuen, Decorah, pinned Mwangi, 1:51; 170: Tyler, Decorah, 9-1 maj. dec. vs. Bathke; 182: Hagarty, W-SR, pinned C. Gulrud, 1:14; 195: J. Walker, W-SR, pinned N. Rolfs, 2:48.