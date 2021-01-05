WAVERLY – Denver placed first at the Warrior Duals on Saturday in Elkader.
The Cyclones went 5-0 on the day with wins over Postville (63-15), Tipton (54-25), Alburnett (47-27), Humboldt (39-36) and Waterloo West (63-9).
Denver senior Isaac Schimmels, who is ranked No. 2 in Class 2A at 138 pounds, posted four falls – all in the first minute – on the day. Senior Brennen Graber earned four falls and a major decision at 182/95, while senior Brooks Meyer, who is ranked No. 9 in Class 2A at 126, recorded four falls.
Denver takes on Wapsie Valley and BCLUW-SH at 6:15 p.m. Thursday.
DENVER 63, POSTVILLE 15
DENVER 54, TIPTON 25
DENVER 47, ALBURNETT 27
DENVER 39, HUMBOLDT 36
DENVER 63, WATERLOO WEST 9
Denver results: 106: R. Bonnette 1-1; 113: Schwandt 0-2, Lyons 0-2; 120: Ebaugh 3-0; 126: Ebaugh 1-0, Meyer 1-0, Terrill 0-1; 132: Meyer 3-0, Terrill 1-1; 138: Schimmels 4-0; 145: A. Krabbnehoft 1-4; 152: Foelske 3-0, Miller 2-0; 160: Miller 3-0, Foelske 2-0; 170: South 3-2; 182: Graber 2-0, B. Bonnette 1-0; 195: B. Bonnette 1-0, Graber 3-0; 220: C. Bonnette 0-3; 285: C. Bonnette 1-1.