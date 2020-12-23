WAVERLY – Waverly-Shell Rock posted five falls during a 61-14 dual win at Charles City on Tuesday.
Zane Behrends (106 pounds), Bailey Roybal (120), Cayden Langreck (138), Aiden Riggins (152) and McCrae Hagarty recorded pins during the dual. Behrends, Roybal and Hagarty earned first-period falls.
The Go-Hawks also finished the night with two major decisions and a tech fall.
Charles City forfeited at 113, 132 and 182.
The Comets came away with points at 126, 170 and 285. Heavyweight Chase Crooks, who is ranked No. 4 in Class 4A, pinned W-SR's Jake Staack in 44 seconds. Charles City's Nathan Lopez earned a 5-3 decision over Dylan Stockdale at 126, while Comets' 170-pounder Caden Collins pinned Cole Thompson in 3 minutes, 10 seconds.
W-SR improved to 11-0 in duals and hosts a dual tournament Jan. 2, 2021.
W-SR 61, CHARLES CITY 14
106 pounds: Behrends, W-SR, pinned Young, 1:30; 113: Westendorf, W-SR, forfeit; 120: Roybal, W-Sr, pinned Vais, 1:49; 126: Lopez, Charles City, 5-3 dec. vs. Stockdale; 132: Fecht, W-SR, forfeit; 138: Langreck, W-SR, pinned Weber, 4:40; 145: Poyner, W-SR, 15-5 major dec. vs. Blunt; 152: Riggins, W-SR, pinned Jaeger, 5:03; 160: Mwangi, W-SR, 9-1 major dec. vs. Crooks; 170: Collins, Charles City, pinned Thompson, 3:10; 182: Perez, W-SR, forfeit; 195: Hagarty, W-SR, pinned Williams, 1:28; 220: L. Walker, W-SR, 23-8 tech fall vs. Tamayo; 285: Crooks, Charles City, pinned Staack, 0:44.