WAVERLY – Every normal year, in the middle of December, teams from across the state arrive at Young Arena in Waterloo for the Battle of Waterloo, arguably the best regular-season dual tournament each season offers.
This year has been anything but normal. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic forced officials to cancel the 2020 Battle of Waterloo, and the aftershock left many teams with sudden openings in their schedules.
Waverly-Shell Rock, however, was able to schedule a pair of duals against quality area competition. And the two-time defending Class 3A state champions cashed in by knocking off No. 2-ranked Class 2A Osage 44-24 and Denver 53-12 on Saturday in Osage.
Go-Hawks sophomore 182-pounder McCrae Hagarty, who is ranked No. 2 in Class 3A, clipped No. 3-ranked Class 2A Spencer Mooberry of Osage with a 5-4 decision. Layne McDonald (heavyweight) and Braxten Westendorf (120) also posted decisions for the Go-Hawks. Senior Bailey Roybal (126) and junior Aiden Riggins (152) earned falls.
W-SR recorded three falls and two tech falls against Denver. Westendorf earned a 57-second fall over Denver’s Max Schwandt, while W-SR junior 145-pounder Cayden Langreck posted a third-period fall over Alex Krabbenhoft.
Roybal, who is ranked No. 1 in Class 3A, escaped Denver’s No. 4-ranked Class 1A Joe Ebaugh with a 4-2 decision. W-SR freshman Robert Poyner recorded an 8-6 sudden victory over Ben Foelske at 152.
W-SR travels to Charles City at 5 p.m. today.
W-SR 51
Crestwood 22
WAVERLY – Waverly-Shell Rock beat No. 3-ranked Class 2A Crestwood 51-22 on Thursday in Crestwood.
The No. 2-ranked Class 3A Go-Hawks finished the dual with seven falls. Bailey Roybal (120 pounds), Cayden Langreck (145), Aiden Riggins (152), Sean Mwangi (160), Cole Thompson (170), McCrae Hagarty (182) and Layne McDonald (285) all secured falls in their respective matches.
W-SR freshman 106-pounder Zane Behrends earned a 5-1 decision over No. 3-ranked Nathaniel Bigalk
W-SR 51, CRESTWOOD 22
106 pounds: Behrends, W-SR, 5-1 dec. vs. Bigalk; 113: Kittelson, Crestwood, 17-5 maj. dec. vs. Westendorf; 120: Roybal, W-SR, pinned Korsmo, 0:51; 126: Fousek, Crestwood, pinned Stockdale, 4:33; 132: Fecht, W-SR, 9-5 dec. vs. Butikofer; 138: Thomas, Crestwood, pinned Holmgren, W-SR, 0:53; 145: Langreck, W-SR, pinned Shea, 3:05; 152: Riggins, W-SR, pinned C. Schemmel, 3:13; 160: Mwangi, W-SR, pinned Pisney, 3:56; 170: Thompson, W-SR, pinned Bye, 3:44; 182: Hagarty, W-SR, pinned Dixon, 1:38; 195: L. Schemmel, Crestwood, pinned Perez, 1:56; 220: L. Walker, 7-2 dec. vs. Burnikel; 285: McDonald, W-SR, pinned Ishman, 2:47.
Tripoli drops pair of duals
WAVERLY – Tripoli lost a pair of duals on Thursday. The Panthers lost to BCLUW-SH 48-18 and 54-18 to Sigourney-Keota.
Tripoli 195-pounder Blake Brocka posted two pins on the night, while 220-pounder Ethan Schellhorn earned a first-period pin.
BCLUW-SH 48, TRIPOLI 18
220 pounds: Schellhorn, Tripoli, pinned Steding, 0:56; 285: Farnsworth, BCLUW-SH, forfeit; 106: double forfeit; 113: double forfeit; 120: Kolthoff, BCLUW-SH, forfeit; 126: Hartwig, BCLUW-SH, forfeit; 132: Darden, BCLUW-SH, forfeit; 138: Garber, BCLUW-SH, forfeit; 145: Miller, Tripoli, forfeit; 152: double forfeit; 160: Aicher, BCLUW-SH, pinned Cowell, 1:27; 170: Wall, BCLUW-SH, forfeit; 182: Bennett, BCLUW-SH, forfeit; 195: Brocka, Tripoli, pinned Pekarek, 2:00.
SIGOURNEY-KEOTA 54, TRIPOLI 18
195 pounds: Brocka, Tripoli, pinned Streigle, 2:00; 220: Schellhorn, Tripoli, forfeit; 285: Waschkak, Tripoli, forfeit; 106: double forfeit; 113: double forfeit; 120: Hammes, S-K, forfeit; 126: McLaughlin, S-K, forfeit; 132: Wyatt, S-K, forfeit; 138: R. Molyneux, S-K, forfeit; 145: Moore, S-K, pinned Miller, 0:57; 152: Dawson, S-K, forfeit; 160: Clarahan, S-K, pinned Cowell, 5:43; 170: C. Molyneux, S-K, forfeit; 182: Schuster, S-K, forfeit.
Denver splits pair of duals
WAVERLY – Denver defeated Sumner-Fredericksburg 65-6 and lost to MFL MarMac 42-39 on Thursday.
Cyclones 120-pounder Joe Ebaugh earned two falls on the night, while 132-pounder Brooks Meyer also picked up two falls – both in the first minute.
MFL MarMac 42, DENVER 39
220 pounds: Brown, MFL MarMac, pinned C. Bonnette, 3:37; 285: Trudo, MFL MarMac, forfeit; 106: R. Bonnette, 13-6 dec. vs. Klenk; 113: Barat-Klimesh, MFL MarMac, pinned Schwandt, 3:04; 120: Ebaugh, Denver, pinned H. Mathis, 3:32; 126: Heins, MFL MarMac, pinned Terrill, 0:58; 132: Meyer, Denver, pinned Radloff, 0:26; 138: Schimmels, Denver, pinned Decker, 1:59; 145: K. Mathis, MFL MarMac, pinned A. Krabbenhoft, 2:49; 152: Foelske, Denver, pinned Koehn, 3:48; 160: Miller, Denver, pinned Schlee, 2:59; 170: McGeough, MFL MarMac, forfeit; 182: Nickolai, MFL MarMac, pinned South, 0:37; 195: Graber, Denver, pinned Lerch, 0:44.
DENVER 65, S-F 6
182 pounds: Graber, Denver, pinned Henderson, 1:49; 195: Kuhlmann, S-F, pinned Smith, 0:54; 220: C. Bonnette, Denver, 12-2 maj. dec. vs. Pagel; 285: Giesler, Denver, forfeit; 106: R. Bonnette, Denver, 7-4 dec. vs. Meyer; 113: Schwandt, Denver, forfeit; 120: Ebaugh, Denver, pinned Dillon, 1:17; 126: Terrill, Denver, pinned VanSickle, 1:58; 132: B. Meyer, Denver, pinned K. Meyer, 0:55; 138: Schimmels, Denver, forfeit; 145: A. Krabbenhoft, Denver, 9-3 dec. vs. Jones; 152: Foelske, Denver, 5-1 dec. vs. Kime; 160: Miller, Denver, 13-2 maj. dec. vs. Matt; 170: South, Denver, pinned Ensign, 2:28.
Warriors split pair of duals
WAVERLY – Wapsie Valley split a pair of duals Thursday.
Wapsie Valley beat Waterloo Columbus Catholic 48-34 and lost to Union 46-30.
Warriors 106-pounder Easton Krall pinned Columbus’ Mason Burr in 34 seconds. Warriors 132-pounder Austin Hesse earned a first-period fall over Columbus’ Joseph Kowfie.
Wapsie Valley 113-pounder Dawson Schmit pinned Union’s Aca Mehlert in 2:17.
WAPSIE VALLEY 48, COLUMBUS 34
106 pounds: Krall, Wapsie Valley, pinned Burr, 0:34; 113: Schmit, Wapsie Valley, forfeit; 120: Reed, Columbus, 10-0 maj. dec. vs. Snyder; 126: Leistikow, Wapsie Valley, forfeit; 132: Hesse, Wapsie Valley, pinned Kowfie, 1:28; 138: Benning, Wapsie Valley, forfeit; 145: Hirsch, Wapsie Valley, pinned Erie, 1:16; 152: Joerger, Wapsie Valley, forfeit; 160: Magayna, Columbus, pinned Banger, 0:37; 170: Hartz, Columbus, pinned Ladeburg, 1:28; 182: Hilsenbeck, Wapsie Valley, forfeit; 195: Knipp, Columbus, pinned Brown, 3:17; 220: Knudtson, Columbus, forfeit; 285: Bradley, Columbus, forfeit.
UNION 46, WAPSIE VALLEY 30
113 pounds: Schmit, Wapsie Valley, pinned A. Mehlert, 2:17; 120: Olson, Union, pinned Snyder, 0:37; 126: Leistikow, Wapsie Valley, pinned Sparks, 0:34; 132: Crawford, Union, pinned Hesse, 0:39; 138: Hilmer, Union, pinned Benning, 5:51; 145: L. Mehlert, Union, 17-4 maj. dec. vs. Hirsch; 152: Ruzicka, Union, pinned Joerger, 1:27; 160: Schmitz, Union, pinned Banger, 1:45; 170: Worthen, Union, pinned Ladeburg, 2:46; 182: Hilsenbeck, Wapsie Valley, forfeit; 195: Brown, Wapsie Valley, forfeit; 220: double forfeit; 285: Hanson, Union, forfeit; 106: Krall, Wapsie Valley, forfeit.