WAVERLY – Waverly-Shell Rock won the Indianola tournament Saturday in dominating fashion with 172 team points.
Seven Go-Hawks placed first in their respective weight classes: Zane Behrends (106 pounds), Bailey Roybal (120), Cayden Langreck (145), Aiden Riggins (152), McCrae Hagarty (182), Luke Walker (220) and Layne McDonald (285).
In his first varsity action of the season following knee surgery, Riggins posted three tech falls and pinned Perry’s Jeb Stewart in 2 minutes, 59 seconds in the final.
Behrends finished with two decisions and a fall, while Roybal recorded four falls – all four coming in the first period. Langreck earned a major decision, a decision and an 11-8 decision over Indianola’s Camden Lloyd in the final. Hagarty finished with two falls, a major decision and a tech fall. Walker registered a major decision, a fall and a tech fall, while McDonald finished with three falls and a major decision.
Braxten Westendorf (113), Carter Fecht (138) and Sean Mwangi (160) placed second. Cole Thompson (170), Isaiah Perez (195) took third.
BOYS WRESTLING
INDIANOLA TOURNAMENT
at Blake Fieldhouse, Indianola
Team Scores
1. Waverly-Shell Rock 172, 2. Indianola 137.5, 3. Dallas Center-Grimes 108, 4. Hampton-Dumont-CAL 69, 4. Mason City 58, 5. Perry 33.5.
W-SR results: 106: Behrends, first, 3-0; 113: Westendorf, second, 2-0; 120: Roybal, first, 4-0; 126: Stockdale, sixth, 0-5; 132: Hornyak, fourth, 1-3; 138: Fecht, second, 3-1; 145: Langreck, first, 3-0; 152: Riggins, first, 4-0; 160: Mwangi, second, 4-1; 170: Thompson, 3-2; 182: Hagarty, first, 4-0; 195: Perez, third, 0-2; 220: L. Walker, first, 3-0; 285: McDonald, first, 4-0.
Denver’s Ebaugh, Schimmels place 1st at South Winn. Invite
WAVERLY – Denver 120-pounder Joe Ebaugh and 138-pounder Isaac Schimmels placed first at the South Winneshiek Invite on Saturday.
Ebaugh posted three falls on the day, while Schimmels ended with two.
The Cyclones took third as a team with 141 points.
BOYS WRESTLING
SOUTH WINN. INVITE
at South Winneshiek High School
Team Scores
1. West Delaware 275, 2. Osage 198, 3. Denver 141, 4. Camanche 130.5, 5. Decorah 119, 6. new Hampton/Turkey Valley 106, 7. South Winneshiek 67, 8. North Fayette Valley 52.5, 9. Waukon 37.
Denver results: 106: R. Bonnette, fourth, 2-2; 113: Schwandt, fourth, 1-2; 120: Ebaugh, first, 3-0; 126: Terill 0-2; 132: Meyer, second, 1-1; 138: Schimmels, first, 2-0; 145: A. Krabbenhoft, fourth, 2-2; 152: Foelske, third, 3-1; 160: Miller, fifth, 2-2; E. Krabbenhoft 0-2; 170: South, fifth, 1-2; 182: Graber, fifth, 2-2; 220: C. Bonnette 0-2.
Tripoli 4th at Central Springs round robin
WAVERLY – Tripoli placed fourth at the Central Springs round robin tournament Saturday with 24 points.
Blake Brocka won the 195-pound title with three falls and a major decision for the Panthers. Giles Cowell (170) and Ethan Schellhorn (220) placed third.
BOYS WRESTLING
CENTRAL SPRINGS ROUND ROBIN
at Central Springs High School
Team Scores
1. Central Springs 65.5, 2. South Hamilton 56, 3. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 49.5, 4. Tripoli 24, 5. Newman Catholic 12.
Tripoli results: 170: Cowell, third, 0-2; 195: Brocka, first, 4-0; 220: Schellhorn, third, 2-2.
N-P’s Rinken 1st at N-P tourney
WAVERLY – Nashua-Plainfield’s Garret Rinken placed first at 113 pounds at the N-P tournament on Saturday.
Rinken posted three falls and a tech fall on the day.
N-P’s Trey Nelson placed second at 132, while Kendrick Huck (106) and Brylon Bathke (182) finished third.
BOYS WRESTLING
NASHUA-PLAINFIELD TOURNAMENT
at Nashua-Plainfield High School
Team Scores
1. Independence 242, 2. MFL MarMac 193, 3. West Hancock 163, 4. Hudson 144, 5. Columbus Catholic 123.5, 6. Nashua-Plainfield 122.5, 7. Riceville 63, 8. Northwood-Kensett 62, 9. West Fork 44.5, 10. Central Elkader 41, 11. Rockford 16.
N-P results: 106: Huck, third, 3-1; 113: Rinken, first, 4-0; 120: H. Munn, fourth, 2-2; 126: Wilken, fourth, 2-2; 132: Nelson, second, 3-1; 138: Sullivan, fifth, 1-2; 145: M. Munn, sixth, 1-2; 152: Evans 0-2; 160: Brunner 1-2; 170: Zwanziger 0-2; 182: Bathke, third, 3-1; 195: T. White, fifth, 1-1.
Huskies win pair of duals
WAVERLY – Nashua-Plainfield won a pair of duals Thursday. N-P defeated Northwood-Kensett 59-18 and West Fork 65-12.
Aiden Sullivan pinned Northwood-Kensett’s Hayden Moore in 2 minutes, 33 seconds at 138 pounds, while N-P’s McKade Munn earned a first-period fall over Brandon Varner.
Against West Fork, N-P’s Tate White pinned Carson Nuehring in 1:18 at 195, while Garret Rinken earned an 18-2 tech fall over Rafe Arbegast at 113.
N-P 59, NW-K 18
220 pounds: Double forfeit; 285: Thofson, NW-K, forfeit; 106: Bouillon, N-P, forfeit; 113: Huck, N-P, 18-2 tech fall vs. Rollene; 120: Rinken, N-P, forfeit; 126: Wilken, N-P, forfeit; 132: Nelson, N-P, forfeit; 138: Sullivan, N-P, pinned Moore, 2:33; 145: M. Munn, N-P, pinned Varner, 1:17; 152: Mills, NW-K, pinned Evans, 3:04; 160: Tiedemann, NW-K, pinned Brunner, 4:45; 170: Zwanziger, N-P, forfeit; 182: Bathke, N-P, forfeit; 195: Ta. White, N-P, forfeit.
N-P 68, WEST FORK 12
195 pounds: Ta. White, N-P, pinned Nuehring, 1:18; 220: double forfeit; 285: L. Janssen, West Fork, forfeit; 106: Huck, N-P, forfeit; 113: Rinken, N-P, 18-2 tech fall vs. Arbegast; 120: H. Munn, N-P, forfeit; 126: Wilken, N-P, forfeit; 132: Nelson, N-P, forfeit; 138: Sullivan, N-P, forfeit; 145: M. Munn, N-P, forfeit; 152: Evans, N-P, forfeit; 160: Brunner, N-P, forfeit; 170: Zwanziger, N-P, forfeit; 182: Ki. Janssen, West Fork, pinned Bathke, 1:00.
Wapsie Valley 48
Marion 36
WAVERLY – Wapsie Valley recorded six falls en route to a 48-36 win over Marion on Thursday.
Dawson Schmit pinned Marion’s Rafael Boucher in 3 minutes, 42 seconds to open the dual. Wapsie Valley 132-pounder Isaiah Price earned a first-period fall over Mason Dunlavey in 1 minute.
Jake Schoer (152), Cannon Joerger (160), Keegon Brown (220) and Easton Krall (106) also posted pins for the Warriors.
WAPSIE VALLEY 48, MARION 36
113 pounds: Schmit, Wapsie Valley, pinned Boucher, 3:42; 120: Snyder, Wapsie Valley, forfeit; 126: Logan, Marion, pinned Leistikow, 3:39; 132: Price, Wapsie Valley, pinned Dunlavey, 1:00; 138: Horak, Marion, pinned Benning, 5:31; 145: Mull, Marion, pinned Hirsch, 1:31; 152: Schoer, Wapsie Vlaley, pinned McQuerry, 5:18; 160: Joerger, Wapsie Valley, pinned McAllister, 5:18; 170: Ladeburg, Wapsie Valley, forfeit; 182: Scott, Marion, forfeit; 195: Duval, Marion, forfeit; 220: Brown, Wapsie Valley, pinned Broell, 2:22; 285: Baker, Marion, pinned Morse, 1:29; 106: Krall, Wapsie Valley, pinned Paulson, 0:38.
S-F 60
Jesup 22
WAVERLY – Sumner-Fredericksburg earned a 60-22 dual win over Jesup on Thursday.
The Cougars posted six falls, including five in the first period.
S-F’s Trace Meyer (106), Danny Dillon (120), Davis VanSickle (126), Nate Egan (138), Treyce Ensign (170) and Grant Henderson (182) recorded pins. Meyer, Dillon, VanSickle, Egan and Ensign pinned their respective opponents in the first period.
S-F 60, JESUP 22
106 pounds: Meyer, S-F, pinned Beau, 1:03; 113: Schutte, Jesup, forfeit; 120: Dillon, S-F, pinned Bucknell, 1:30; 126: VanSickle, S-F, pinned Zuck, 0:15; 132: Even, Jesup, 14-6 maj. dec. vs. Bergman; 138: Egan, S-F, pinned Ciesielski, 0:52; 145: Delagardelle, Jesup, pinned Jones, 3:42; 152: Kime, S-F, forfeit; 160: Matt, S-F, forfeit; 170: Ensign, S-F, pinned Studebaker, 0:51; 182: Henderson, S-F, pinned Blad, 4:36; 195: Kuhlmann, S-F, forfeit; 220: Pagel, S-F, forfeit; 285: Friedly, Jesup, forfeit.
Cyclones split pair of duals
WAVERLY – Denver split a pair of duals Thursday, beating Aplington-Parkersburg/Grundy Center 60-21 and falling to No. 1-ranked Class 1A Don Bosco 53-24.
Denver’s Joe Ebaugh pinned AP-CG’s Connor Kellum in 1 minute, 9 seconds at 126 pounds. Brooks Meyer (138), Isaac Schimmels (145), Ben Foelske (160) and Brennen Graber (195) also posted falls.
Against Don Bosco, Ebaugh earned a 15-0 tech fall over Andrew Kimball. At 132, Meyer recorded a 13-3 major decision over Kaiden Knaack, while Schimmels pinned Cody Brown in 1:11.
DENVER 60, AP-GC 21
220 pounds: Troyna, AP-GC, pinned C. Bonnette, 2:23; 285: Greiner, AP-GC, forfeit; 106: R. Bonnette, Denver, forfeit; 113: Schwandt, Denver, forfeit; 120: Gefaller, Denver, forfeit; 126: Ebaugh, Denver, pinned Kellum, 1:09; 132: Knaack, AP-GC, pinned Terrill, 2:30; 138: Meyer, Denver, pinned Mackie, 1:27; 145: Schimmels, Denver, pinned Saak, 0:58; 152: A. Krabbenhoft, Denver, forfeit; 160: Foelske, Denver, pinned Whitehill, 1:49; 170: Johnson, Ap-GC, 11-5 dec. vs. E. Krabbenhoft; 182: South, Denver, pinned Ogle, 1:38; 195: Graber, Denver, pinned Petersen, 0:45.
DON BOSCO 53, DENVER 24
106 pounds: Coffin, Don Bosco, 15-0 tech fall vs. R. Bonnette; 113: Co. Frost, Don Bosco, pinned Schwandt, 1:11; 120: Enaugh, Denver, 15-0 tech fall vs. Kimball; 126: Funk, Don Bosco, pinned Terrill, 3:00; 132: Meyer, Denver, 13-3 major dec. vs. Knaack; 138: Schimmels, Denver, pinned Brown, 1:11; 145: Rahnavardi, Don Bosco, pinned A. Krabbenhoft, 2:26; 152: Foelske, Denver, pinned Youngblut, 3:35; 160: Miller, Denver, 5-1 dec. vs. Jac. Thiry; 170: Cad. Tenold, Don Bosco, pinned South, 1:15; 182: Car. Tenold, Don Bosco, pinned Graber, 5:00; 195: Hogan, Don Bosco, forfeit; 220: Jar. Thiry, Don Bosco, pinned C. Bonnette, 1:09; 285: Ortner, Don Bosco, forfeit.