WAVERLY – Tripoli senior Blake Brocka placed first at 195 pounds at the Upper Iowa Conference tournament Saturday in Elkader.
Brocka posted two falls on the day, including pinning South Winneshiek’s Tony Greve in 2 minutes, 47 seconds in the final. Brocka enters the postseason with a 31-3 record.
Tripoli sophomore Giles Cowell placed fourth at 160, while classmate Houston Page finished sixth at 170. Cowell went 2-2 on the day with a fall and a tech fall.
The Panthers finished seventh as a team with 41.5 points. MFL MarMac won the team title with 234 points.
BOYS WRESTLING
UPPER IOWA CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
at Central Elkader High School
Team scores
1. MFL MarMac 234, 2. South Winneshiek 219, 3. North Fayette Valley 153, 4. Postville 119.5, 5. Riceville 86.5, 6. Central Elkader 81, 7. Tripoli 41.5, 8. Clayton Ridge 39.
Tripoli results: 160: Cowell, fourth, 2-2; 170: Page, sixth, 0-3; 195: Brocka, first, 2-0.