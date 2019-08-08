Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Thirty-nine Iowa communities will soon be a little bit greener thanks to $105,000 in tree-planting grants from Alliant Energy and Trees Forever’s Branching Out partnership. Communities applied for grants up to $5,000 to fund new trees that will add beauty and save energy. Many of the planting projects will also help replace trees destroyed by the emerald ash borer or by storms – including in Marshalltown, where the 2018 tornado devastated many of the city’s trees.

In addition to the funds, communities also receive tree-planning support from Trees Forever. A tree expert helps communities select the best species for their area and then assists in creating a care and maintenance plan to make sure the new trees have long and healthy lives.

“Trees are good for people, communities and the environment,” said Terry Kouba, president of Alliant Energy’s Iowa energy company. “For the towns that have been hit hard by storms, the new trees are a sign of rebuilding and new growth. These plantings are just one more way we can leave things better than we found them.”

“Trees clean our air, water and soil, as well as improve our mental health,” said Shannon Ramsay, Trees Forever CEO and Founding President. “Branching Out helps create more vibrate and healthier communities.”

This is the 29th year that Alliant Energy and Trees Forever have partnered to offer the Branching Out tree-planting program.

Several communities planted their trees this spring, with many more plantings planned for the fall. To learn more about the program, visit alliantenergy.com/branchingout.

Community; Grant; Project

Alta; $3,800; Street trees, trees near buildings at the athletic field to replace ash trees

Bertram; $3,832; Planting at the City Hall and on the new city property near buildings

Boone; $1,485; Planting at Ledges State Park campground near buildings

Britt; $2,500; Street trees

Burlington; $5,000; Street trees

Calmar; $2,839; Planting at Northeast Iowa Community College

Cedar Rapids; $1,650; Planting near the new Indian Creek Nature Center and parking area

Central City; $1,000; Planting around the Hawkeye Area Council Boy Scout Camp dining hall

Clinton; $4,703.60; Planting at Clinton County Administration Building and Law Center

Columbus Junction; $2,000; Planting around the buildings at Carson Chin Baptist Church

Cresco; $2,500; Street trees, continuing to replace ash trees

Creston; $5,000; Plantings at the hospital, school, McKinley Park and fairground buildings

Decorah; $1,600; Planting at the Sunflower Child Development Center in Decorah

Dysart; $500; Plantings at the middle school, street trees

Edgewood; $1,000; Windbreaks and street trees

Eldon; $3,000; Planting around buildings at the KD Center, street trees

Eldora; $1,582; Street trees

Greenfield; $3,828; Replacing trees lost to windstorm last year, street trees

Hiawatha; $2,290; Street trees

Hubbard; $1,000; Planting near the Hubbard Care Center and around the new medical center, street trees

Jefferson; $2,500; Street trees

Lisbon; $3,800; Replacing ash trees on Main Street

Marion; $5,000; Street tree along both sides of 44th St from 29th Avenue south to McGowan Blvd.

Marshalltown; $5,000; Replace trees lost in 2018 tornado, street trees

Mason City; $5,000; Street trees

Mechanicsville; $500; Street trees

Muscatine; $2,500; Planting at public building, street trees

New Albin; $1,325; Replacing storm-damaged and diseased street trees

North English; $500; Replacing storm-damaged and diseased street trees

Oelwein; $5,000; Street trees

Rudd; $1,000; Planting at Rudd Campground

Shellsburg; $1,807; Planting at the elementary school

Spirit Lake; $4,200; Planting at Lutheran Lakeside Camp, replacing ash trees

Tripoli; $1,500; Planting around buildings in the park, windbreak

Volga; $1,640; Planting at public campground, windbreak

Wapello; $250; Planting at North Park campground

Washington; $3,280; Planting at Washington High School

West Branch; $5,000; Street trees

West Burlington; $5,000; Planting at Southeastern Community College

