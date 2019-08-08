Thirty-nine Iowa communities will soon be a little bit greener thanks to $105,000 in tree-planting grants from Alliant Energy and Trees Forever’s Branching Out partnership. Communities applied for grants up to $5,000 to fund new trees that will add beauty and save energy. Many of the planting projects will also help replace trees destroyed by the emerald ash borer or by storms – including in Marshalltown, where the 2018 tornado devastated many of the city’s trees.
In addition to the funds, communities also receive tree-planning support from Trees Forever. A tree expert helps communities select the best species for their area and then assists in creating a care and maintenance plan to make sure the new trees have long and healthy lives.
“Trees are good for people, communities and the environment,” said Terry Kouba, president of Alliant Energy’s Iowa energy company. “For the towns that have been hit hard by storms, the new trees are a sign of rebuilding and new growth. These plantings are just one more way we can leave things better than we found them.”
“Trees clean our air, water and soil, as well as improve our mental health,” said Shannon Ramsay, Trees Forever CEO and Founding President. “Branching Out helps create more vibrate and healthier communities.”
This is the 29th year that Alliant Energy and Trees Forever have partnered to offer the Branching Out tree-planting program.
Several communities planted their trees this spring, with many more plantings planned for the fall. To learn more about the program, visit alliantenergy.com/branchingout.
Community; Grant; Project
Alta; $3,800; Street trees, trees near buildings at the athletic field to replace ash trees
Bertram; $3,832; Planting at the City Hall and on the new city property near buildings
Boone; $1,485; Planting at Ledges State Park campground near buildings
Britt; $2,500; Street trees
Burlington; $5,000; Street trees
Calmar; $2,839; Planting at Northeast Iowa Community College
Cedar Rapids; $1,650; Planting near the new Indian Creek Nature Center and parking area
Central City; $1,000; Planting around the Hawkeye Area Council Boy Scout Camp dining hall
Clinton; $4,703.60; Planting at Clinton County Administration Building and Law Center
Columbus Junction; $2,000; Planting around the buildings at Carson Chin Baptist Church
Cresco; $2,500; Street trees, continuing to replace ash trees
Creston; $5,000; Plantings at the hospital, school, McKinley Park and fairground buildings
Decorah; $1,600; Planting at the Sunflower Child Development Center in Decorah
Dysart; $500; Plantings at the middle school, street trees
Edgewood; $1,000; Windbreaks and street trees
Eldon; $3,000; Planting around buildings at the KD Center, street trees
Eldora; $1,582; Street trees
Greenfield; $3,828; Replacing trees lost to windstorm last year, street trees
Hiawatha; $2,290; Street trees
Hubbard; $1,000; Planting near the Hubbard Care Center and around the new medical center, street trees
Jefferson; $2,500; Street trees
Lisbon; $3,800; Replacing ash trees on Main Street
Marion; $5,000; Street tree along both sides of 44th St from 29th Avenue south to McGowan Blvd.
Marshalltown; $5,000; Replace trees lost in 2018 tornado, street trees
Mason City; $5,000; Street trees
Mechanicsville; $500; Street trees
Muscatine; $2,500; Planting at public building, street trees
New Albin; $1,325; Replacing storm-damaged and diseased street trees
North English; $500; Replacing storm-damaged and diseased street trees
Oelwein; $5,000; Street trees
Rudd; $1,000; Planting at Rudd Campground
Shellsburg; $1,807; Planting at the elementary school
Spirit Lake; $4,200; Planting at Lutheran Lakeside Camp, replacing ash trees
Tripoli; $1,500; Planting around buildings in the park, windbreak
Volga; $1,640; Planting at public campground, windbreak
Wapello; $250; Planting at North Park campground
Washington; $3,280; Planting at Washington High School
West Branch; $5,000; Street trees
West Burlington; $5,000; Planting at Southeastern Community College